Country, city women all benefit from close association

An organisation which evolved out of the mid-war years, at the 1922 Brisbane 'Ekka', remains as relevant in today's post-feminist era as when it started nearly a hundred years ago.

The Queensland Country Women's Assocation held its Central Region conference on the Capricorn Coast this week, and it features agenda items as up to date as information technology, permaculture gardening, resolution writing, breast screening, kidney health and a session called 'Forging onto the Centenary'.

Arlene Roberts - President Mt Morgan branch; Marina Taylor - Central Region State vice president; and Christine King - State president Jann Houley

With a nod to its more traditional 'craftsy' reputation, there are also sessions on etiquette, making bunting, honey and "bra building with banter and bonding”.

Women from as far as Longreach, Malrborough, Gympie, the Burnett and South Coast have rallied to the Outback to Ocean conference at the Yeppoon Town Hall.

For Mt Morgan branch president Arlene Roberts, it's an opportunity to promote the association's penpal program and prepare for another round of government lobbying.

Denise Shearer - Bundaberg/Burnett division, Tamara Stephensen - Howard branch/Burnett division president, and Heather Brennen - Bundaberg Jann Houley

"I have several CWA penpals from New South Wales to New Zealand, Ireland and Scotland,” she said.

"Whether it's old-fashioned pen to paper or email, it's still a gesture of friendship across millions of kilometres, bringing women together no matter where they live.”

Following their recent state conference, QCWA members lobbied the government to improve added sugar labelling on not only soft drinks but also flavoured water and milk, in order to combat obesity.

Awareness about sugar in drinks is one of five main messages - including eat more fruit and veg, cook at home, move more and check your portion size - which comprise the association's Country Kitchens campaign.

WORKING TOGETHER: Rachael Belot - Yeppoon; Margaret Grayson - State vice president/Southern region, Rose Aston - Gin Gin branch, Celia Warwick - Gympie/Sth Burnett divison, and Maria Keys - State international officer Jann Houley

The QWCA also sponsors the Public Rural Crisis fund which assists women and families in any time of crisis, not just flood and fires.

For Gracemere branch president Margaret Laughton, the association remains the best way to overcome isolation by getting to know new friends and make social networks.

This week's social festivities are a far cry from the years she spent living on a property 900km from Katherine and 600km from Kununurra in the Northern Territory.

"Many of us take things for granted; we've got all we need at our fingertips,” she said.

"But whether it's because of physical isolation or because they're new to town, there are a lot of women who can benefit from joining the QWCA.

Margaret Laughton - Capricornia divison president, Arlene Roberts - Mt Morgan branch president, Dorothy Condon - Capricornia vice president/Emu Park, and Margaret Grieves - Capricronia secretary/Emu Park Jann Houley

"Just yesterday, we were talking about conducting meetings via videoconference but a number of our rural members said their internet connection's too slow.”

This desire to take care of women from all different backgrounds has seen QCWA membership increase in recent years.

Mrs Laughton said the association needs younger women to help it move with the times, and forge new community links.

"Older ladies generally had more time to spend at home whereas most our young members go to work now,” she said.

"We hope to forge relationships with the University and multicultural groups to remain fresh and relevant to the next generation.”

Eunice Gifford, June Killeen - Capricornia Ridglands/Division treasurer, Judith Tully - Capricornia Mt Larcom branch, and Cheryl Hannat - Capricornia Mt Larcom Jann Houley

The local women were delighted to welcome State President Christine King whose life in Brisbane brings yet another perspective to the mix of women who join the QCWA.

She said she's "constantly amazed” by the extraordinary skills women bring to the regional conferences of which there are eight around the state.

"In general, women are similar in that they care for their families while providing social interaction for others,” she said.

"But for women living beyond the range, out in the drought, they're living a totally different life than I do in the city.”

Mrs King said she's seen an enormous change in the Capricorn region in the "six or so” times she's visited.

Patty Burgess, Desiree Reynolds, Cheryl Greene, Glenys Berry, Evelyn Hoffmann, Bronwyn Scott and Norma Walters at the QCWA Outback to Ocean regional conference Jann Houley

"It used to be a single road out from Rockhampton and we stayed in huts,” she said.

"But that's a trend we see all up and down the coast, as retirees move out from the country, and as small farmers sell out to larger grazing enterprises.

"The country regions is shrinking, and families are in a state of transition which can be hard on women's careers and social circles.”

The conference which will conclude on Saturday after lunch at the Byfield Nob Creek Pottery.