Country cricket ace wins back-to-back gongs

Queensland cricket representatives Jason Seng (left) and Sam Lowry (right). Lowry was recently named Queensland country cricketer of the year.

A Queensland country bolter won his second state cricketer of the year award recently.

The award was Sam Lowry’s second in consecutive seasons and the prolific batsman said 2020 was important for his development and resilience.

“Scoring 100 for Central Queensland was pretty special, then from there I think clean-sweeping the North Queensland – South Queensland games was good as captain,” Lowry said.

“We didn’t quite win the Cap Challenge, finishing second, but I think that is pretty special for a team from Gladstone to compete against teams from Rocky so well, we should be proud.”

Lowry said it was too early to say whether or not he would make it a hat-trick of consecutive Queensland country player of the year awards.

“I am going to be in a different setting as I am moving to Townsville for work, so I think it will be a bit of a challenge to settle in and play the same sort of club cricket,” he said.

“You have to go well and we will see what happens in the off-season I suppose.”

Lowry said he could attribute all of his personal success to the success of the teams he was a part of last year.

“Cricket’s a very individual game, but you always need someone down the other end of the crease,” he said.

“If you enjoy playing in the teams you play in, you have more fun and play better which will only bring success.”

Lowry said his goals and aspirations for this year were to continuing playing in the rich vein of form he was in.

“Hopefully COVID-19 doesn’t ruin our national championships this year because they are always a highlight of the year,” he said.

“But from my perspective, to play in the T20 Bulls Masters finals, to get to play at the Gabba, to make that final would be pretty cool.”

Despite Lowry’s Queensland country success, he said there was no chance of an Australian senior cricket team baggy green in the near future.

“I’d have to go back to Brisbane and that is not happening any time soon,” he said.

“In saying that, even if I went back to Brissy, there are a good crop of younger blokes who would probably get selected over me which is understandable.”

