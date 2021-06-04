Country gal’s dream race at Callaghan Park

Country gal Aleysa’s Dream, bred at Garnant on the outskirts of Rockhampton, enhanced her reputation as Central Queensland’s most consistent racehorse by winning at Callaghan Park races on Tuesday.

Despite jumping from the outside gate and conceding considerable experience to her seven older rivals that had won more than $1.2 million in prizemoney, Aleysa’s Dream defeated them meritoriously.

Ridden aggressively by Bobby El-Lssa from the wide gate which is always a huge disadvantage at the 1050 metres starting point, Aleysa’s Dream was caught three wide early.

However, her natural speed saw her accelerate to lead in a hot contested early battle before she fought back courageously in the straight to claim victory in the $18,500 Open Handicap.

It was indeed a feather in the cap to the Nick Walsh trained and Gavin Milner family owned and bred Aleysa’s Dream to beat Gypsy Toff (Alisha Ross $3.60) by a half-length.

Just over a length back third was the classy mare Better Reflection (Matthew McGillivray, $11.00) which ran most encouragingly first-up under 58kg in the helter-skelter affair which is not her optimum event.

Naturally, Gavin Milner was ecstatic by Aleysa’s Dream’s outstanding performance which brought about the filly’s seventh win from 16 starts.

All the more remarkable is that Aleysa’s Dream (Carrara-Aleysa Khan) has never missed earning prize money in her 16 starts career which has yielded seven wins and as many placings as well as two fourths.

Her treasure trove has now reached $199,725 and with all things being equal should skyrocket further in the near future which is likely to come about in a month’s time.

“I’ve had in mind for some time a suitable race for her (Aleysa’s Dream) at the Sunshine Coast on the big Saturday race meeting there on July 3. It is QTIS race for three-year-old fillies over 1000 metres. That race should really suit her,” Gavin Milner said.

The Milner family down through his Gavin’s uncle Len, who conducted the successful breeding operation Palm View Stud, Pink Lily, have enjoyed an extended dynasty of success with Aleysa Dream’s family.

“It’s been a very good winner producing family all the way through”, Gavin said.

That’s a given with the progeny of mum Aleysa Khan (by Kanoot) being gems as was the case with her mother the Bonfield mare Aleysa Field.

Aleysa’s Dream carries a double cross of the champion stallion Danehill through both her grandparents Elstroem and Kanoot so the nick has worked perfectly.

Visiting Sunshine Coast trainer Cameron Taylor followed in the tradition of his successful father Garnett and brother Clinton by producing his first Callaghan Park winner on Tuesday in Svindal (Les Tilley, $26.00).

It was an impressive win as Svindal jumped from barrier 13 and carried 59kg to win the $18.5K 0-58 BM Handicap (1200m).

Astute local trainer Graeme Green of Master Jamie fame took training honours with winners Koheeto ($6.50) and Taraki which started at identical odds.

Both were ridden by the very much in-form Chris Whiteley.

Callaghan Park trainer Tim Cook continued his winning trot when Dr Neigh (Ashley Butler, $3.50) won the Class 2 (1400m) while Kevin Miller and Matthew McGillivray claimed the Maiden (1100m) with Firestone ($1.70).

Taroom trainer Rodney Hay and Brisbane jockey Cecily Eaton won with Coach ($16.00) in the BM 60 (1600m) where less than a length separated the first five horses.

Racing returns to Callaghan Park next Thursday, June 10 for an extended eight race TAB program.