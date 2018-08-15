Country music fan leads hard-working group to raise $50,000

COUNTRY CAUSE: Dawn Anderson, co-founder of the Rockhampton Country Music Concert Inc. said the group has raised $50,000 for local organisations across the region.

COUNTRY CAUSE: Dawn Anderson, co-founder of the Rockhampton Country Music Concert Inc. said the group has raised $50,000 for local organisations across the region. Sean Fox

DAWN Anderson and her late husband, Keith, co-founded a country music concert committee at their Rockhampton home in 2010.

Eight years later, and the group has since left their mark on the region.

Ms Anderson is one of the seven compassionate Central Queenslanders in Rockhampton Country Music Concert Inc. who have raised $50,000 for organisations in need across the region.

Originally, the country music group had been inspired by Awards of Recognition, where members met once a year to discover musicians from around the region.

Ms Anderson said it involved artists who made records or tapes who would be voted on their talent, and they would be presented with awards.

However, at one stage the members felt they did not want to continue the awards any further.

After closing for a few weeks, group members started to express their withdrawal for no longer having a meeting.

So Mrs Anderson and her husband decided to start a country music concert group.

"This way, we give it (donations) to an organisation that is in need and they put in for it,” Ms Anderson said.

The committee hosts country music concerts on a Wednesday each month which attracts about 120 to 150 people.

Ms Anderson said the committee also receives support from helpers to co-ordinate the concerts.

Country music has run through Ms Anderson's veins from a young age, and cites George Jones and Johnny Cash among her favourite artists in the genre.

The Rockhampton country music lover reminisced watching her older brother, Gordon Bosomworth, play guitar and perform (sing) across the region as Rocky Stevens.

On her parents' farm at Bouldercombe, a young Ms Anderson would sit with her siblings and listen to country music which was played on their wireless radio.

Although, her family, like many others, had no electricity during this time, they were often restricted over how much they could listen to the radio.

"At that time, it only ran on batteries,” Ms Anderson said.

"We were allowed a certain length of time and we used to sit right in front of the wireless.”

In later times, the family owned a gramophone and would fondly play records on it before they received power.

The Rockhampton Country Music Concert Inc. will host their next concert on Wednesday, September 12 at the QRI Club, on the corner of Stanley and Denison Sts from 9.30am.

Admission costs $6 which includes morning tea and multi-draw raffle tickets on sale for $1 each.