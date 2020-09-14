Country music festival to go ahead with COVID-19 safe plan

Matt Cornell will be performing on Great Keppel Island for Country On Keppel in November,

A COUNTRY music festival is set to go ahead on Great Keppel Island in November, in a COVID-19 safe manner.

Due to the ever-changing world of the pandemic, Country on Keppel has revamped its plans with new dates from November 13 to 15 and planned new acts.

Singer-songwriter and musician Matt Cornell is the headline act for the event along with more performers expected to be announced soon.

Cornell, a solo artist in his own right, is one half of Cornell and Carr and a musical director and band member for Adam Brand.

Queensland's own James Blundell will be at Country on Keppel.

Other artists will include Australian country music icon James Blundell and the likes of Brad Butcher, SaltbushSix, Tony Cook and Anna Faraquhar.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin about the event, Cornell is more than excited to get on the stage.

His last show was at the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January. It has been announced the 2021 festival has been cancelled.

“I’ve lost a whole year, I am just pumped to be doing a show,” Cornell said.

“And it just happens to be on an island, it sounds pretty awesome.

“I can’t wait just to be back on stage, because of the pandemic I feel like I have lost a bit of my identity.”

The event will be Cornell’s first trip to the island.

Cornell now lives at the Gold Coast, having moved from Sydney in late 2018.

“There’s no better place to be living during this pandemic,” Cornell said.

Jasmine Rae, Johnny Taylor, Danny Pheghan and Aaron Jurd were scheduled to perform however due to interstate travel; they have had to cancel.

“It’s bittersweet for me, I am replacing a mate of mine Jasmine,” Cornell said.

“But it’s just one of those things.”

He is eager to see an audience again as well.

“Not only from musicians, artists and bands’ points of view, fans have been deprived,” Cornell said.

Cornell encourages everyone to get along to the festival.

“Who wouldn’t want to be an island drinking cocktails with their mates,” Cornell said.

