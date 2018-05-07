Country music legend set to draw big crowd tonight

The Morning Bulletin reporter Vanessa Jarrett with country music star Troy Cassar-Daley before his gig at Beef Australia 2018 tonight.

AUSTRALIAN country music legend is set to play his heart out at Beef Australia 2018 tonight.

Known for his songs 'Freedom Ride,' 'I love this place,' 'True Believer,' 'Almost Home' and more, Troy took to the stage at Beef Australia.

The Morning Bulletin had the chance to catch up with Troy during the soundcheck and he was more than excited.

Years ago, he came to Beef Australia 'as a punter' when he was travelling.

"I thought one day I would love to come back and play at it,” Troy said.

"It's obviously a big event, we know Rocky is know for it with all the bulls around the place.”

Having played in Rocky over the years, Troy said it was great to be back.

"I've played the Pilbeam Theatre hundreds of times, Rocky Leagues Club, used to put us up when we were younger, but over the years you want to make sure you get here for special occasions and this is one of them,” he said.

"It's always a place I would love to come back and play, its wonderful to be here.”

Making sure the sound was just right, Troy was satisfied it was going to be a top-quality show.

"I will play songs we know people will know and give it our all.”

Troy won the Tamworth Star Maker in 1990 and since then his career has gone on and up.

Over 30 years he was recorded 10 studio albums, from which he has sold 500,000 albums and received gold and platinum awards. He has been awarded four Arias, 36 Golden Guitars, two APRA Country Songs of the Year awards, nine Australian Indigenous Artist Awards and four CMAA Entertainer of the Year with 31 of Troy's songs being number one chart singles. To honour his incredible work, in 2015, Troy was the 50th inductee in the prestigious Australasian Roll of Renown.

"I have been around for a long time, it's always been a career I have never taken for granted,” he said.

"I lived in Tamworth before I made records, it was great nurturing ground for me and to be able to come through the ranks and to be able to make a living out of what we do, there is always a thrill, I look forward to getting on the plane and flying wherever we fly, plugging in the guitars.”

And he takes a stellar group of musicians on tour with him as well.

"They are really good players as well and people deserve the best when you are trying to get out the word of country music so I always make sure I have a great crew as well,” Troy said.

On stage at Beef Australia 2018 wasFanny Lumdsen, who Troy spoke highly of.

"I love her. She came away on the road with us last year and I was able to stand beside her on stage. She is very engaging. People are going to love her tonight,” he said.

Troy said the combination of himself with Fanny was a perfect storm.

"I think also having some new emerging talent as well as the old fellas like me, is always a good thing, it is a good bookend for a festival like this,” he said.