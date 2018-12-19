Menu
The Country Music Group presented a cheque for a further $10,000 to chopper representatives.
Country Music Party supports helicopter rescue service

Trish Bowman
by
19th Dec 2018 8:48 AM

THE Country Music Group held their annual Christmas Party last Sunday at the Yeppoon Town Hall and used the occasion as an opportunity to donate a further $10,000 to the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Service.

The group hosted an afternoon of country music performances, as well as presenting their annual donation to the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

This marks the sixth year the group has supported the rescue chopper, contributing a total of $50,000 during that time.

Country Music Group co-organiser Val Jacobson said the choice of beneficiary was a no brainer.

"We all know how important this service is to the community as a lot of our members within the group have personally used or known someone who has been rescued by the chopper,” Ms Jacobson said.

"Thankfully, I haven't had to use the service but my nephew has, and we all recognise just how vital it is to the community.”

Ms Jacobson has even gone as far as writing a song dedicated to the service, which she performed at the event.

"We're very proud to have raised this much money over the years, and we know it goes to a good cause that saves lives every day,” Ms Jacobson said.

