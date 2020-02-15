Country on Keppel line-up gets ‘Green Light’

PLAYING a gig on a tropical island might not be an everyday experience, but for Country Artist Jasmine Rae it seems one she is soon to live out.

The ARIA nominated performer has enjoyed her share of surreal experiences throughout her career, including national tours alongside fellow country crooners Lee Kernaghan and Adam Brand.

But as she enters a new stage of life – one branded both evolutionary and reflective – an opportunity to showcase her new catalogue of work to Central Queensland seemed a fitting celebration.

“I was at a very changing time before this album, and now I’m at the point where I’m supporting and living out those decisions I’ve made.”

Her revelation comes following last month’s release of her new single Green Light, a message Ms Rae felt important to share with her fans.

“It’s about all those racing thoughts, while I’m walking down the street and worrying if I’ve turned off things at homes, just really second guessing everything I was doing.”

However, in true poetic fashion it was in those worrisome moments that the vision for her new song would come to life – waiting for a red light to turn green.

“I thought the name was so symbolic. Are you going to take certain opportunities, or are you going to let these little things stop or distract you from what matters?”

The Melbourne-born singer and songwriter said it is this mantra, and of course a long journey filled with luck, which saw her rise to become a co-headliner at Country on Keppel.

Queensland's own James Blundell will headline Country on Keppel for the second year in a row.

“We’ll be playing songs from the new album, playing with the full band. Lots of energy and lots of fun. I like to get among it with the audience, I love being up close and personal with the audience.”

Though it is an energy she knows will likely be matched in equal amounts by the crowd.

“The gigs in Rocky and up in Central Queensland are honestly like no other. The vibe is really good. Everyone’s always ready for a party. They’re not keeping anything in the tank.”

“And if anyone is ready for me to stage dive, I’m ready to give it a go!”

In addition to Ms Rae, punters will also be treated to the sounds of Queensland’s own co-headliner, James Blundell.

“I got to see James play with Andrew Farriss from INXS in Tamworth. He’s an incredible artist and I’m so excited to finally get to share a stage with him,” she said.

Other talent joining the line-up include Golden Guitar winner Brad Butcher, Danny Phegan, Saltbush Six, Tony cook, The Ayres Rockettes, Aaron Jurd, Jonny Taylor and Anna Farquhar.

With the festival only in its second year, organiser Peter Blundell said Great Keppel Hideaway was eager to bring something new to the coast.

“There isn’t anything much better than country music being enjoyed in a tropical island setting.”

Country on Keppel will take over Great Keppel Island Hideaway in June this year, with tickets to the event already on sale.

–

When: July 17-19, 2020

Where: Great Keppel Island Hideaway

Tickets: Eventbrite.com.au – $60