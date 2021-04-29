Country Road hires RM Williams boss

Fresh from rebooting RM Williams, Raju Vuppalapati is now set to take the helm at another iconic Aussie label.

Fresh from rebooting RM Williams, Raju Vuppalapati is now set to take the helm at another iconic Aussie label.

South Africa's Woolworths Holdings, which owns the David Jones department store and Country Road Group, has poached the boss of iconic Australian outback clothing retailer RM Williams to be the new chief executive of its Country Road stable of brands.

Raju Vuppalapati will swap boots and Akubras for blouses and leather mini dresses as he takes on Country Road as well as its other portfolio stores Politix, Mimco, Trenery and Witchery from July 1.

He succeeds Scott Fyfe, who was appointed as the CEO of David Jones in October last year. Mr Vuppalapati joins Country Road Group from RM Williams, an iconic Australian and globally recognised brand where he has been CEO from 2014, based in Sydney. He will move to Melbourne for the new role leading The Country Road Group.

In a statement, Woolworths Holdings said during this time, Mr Vuppalapati successfully led the turnaround of the RM Williams business, notably, through repositioning the brand, expanding global distribution and building a distinctive online offering.

Prior to joining RM Williams, Mr Vuppalapati enjoyed a very successful career with Levi Strauss & Co, one of the world's largest branded apparel companies.

During his tenure at Levi's, he held various regional management roles in brand and consumer marketing, as well as sales and operations, living and working in India, Japan and Singapore.

His last role at Levi's was that of regional managing director, where he was

responsible for the Australian, New Zealand, African, and Middle East markets, based out of Cape Town. Before joining Levi's, Mr Vuppalapati spent eight years with Unilever in India.

Commenting on the announcement, Roy Bagattini, Woolworths Holdings Group CEO said Mr Vuppalapati's extensive industry experience and exemplary track record in building teams and driving performance across diverse markets position him well to lead Country Road Group and its portfolio of iconic brands.

"He is going to be a great addition to our team, and I look forward to his contribution and leadership at this exciting time for Country Road Group."

Mr Bagattini is also a former Levi executive.

Mr Vuppalapati said it was an incredibly dynamic time in retail and he was excited by the opportunities ahead.

Last year Woolworths Holdings, the South African-based owner of up-market department store David Jones and The Country Road Group, announced the appointment of Mr Fyfe as its new chief executive - its fifth CEO in six years. Mr Fyfe had for four years run the Country Road Group.

In February Woolworths Holdings said its Country Road Group business, which is a stable of fashion outlets including Country Road, Politix, Mimco, Trenery and Witchery, delivered strong sales growth of 6.7 per cent in the last six weeks of the current period, underpinned by new product ranges, particularly in the Country Road business. Adjusted operating profit for the Country Road Group division increased by 44.6 per cent to $94m.

Woolworths Holdings also bought full control of the Country Road Group in 2014 when it paid $2.2bn for David Jones.

Originally published as Country Road hires RM Williams boss