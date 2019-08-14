Country women join forces

GETTING TOGETHER: Patty Burgess, Desiree Reynolds, Cheryl Greene, Glenys Berry, Evelyn Hoffmann, Bronwyn Scott and Norma Walters at the QCWA Outback to Ocean regional conference.

A WOMEN'S organisation that evolved out of the mid-war years, specifically the 1922 Brisbane 'Ekka', remains as relevant in today's post-feminist era as when it started nearly 100 years ago.

The Queensland Country Women's Association held its Central Region conference on the Capricorn Coast last week. It featured agenda items as up-to-date as information technology, permaculture gardening, resolution writing, breast screening, kidney health and a session called Forging onto the Centenary.

With a nod to its more traditional "craftsy” reputation, there were also sessions on etiquette, making bunting, honey and "bra building with banter and bonding”.

Women from as far away as Longreach, Marlborough, Gympie, the Burnett and south coast rallied to the Outback to Ocean conference at the Yeppoon Town Hall.

For Mt Morgan branch president Arlene Roberts, it was an opportunity to promote the association's pen pal program and prepare for another round of government lobbying.

"I have several CWA pen pals from New South Wales to New Zealand, Ireland and Scotland,” she said.

"Whether it's old-fashioned pen to paper or email, it's still a gesture of friendship across millions of kilometres, bringing women together no matter where they live.”

Yeppoon's Rachael Belot; state vice-president southern region Margaret Grayson, Gin Gin branch's Rose Aston, Gympie/South Burnett division's Celia Warwick and state international officer Maria Keys. Jann Houley

Following their recent state conference, QCWA members lobbied the government to improve labelling about added sugar on not only soft drinks but also flavoured water and milk, in order to combat obesity.

Awareness about sugar in drinks is one of five main messages - including eat more fruit and veg, cook at home, move more and check your portion size - which comprise the association's Country Kitchens campaign.

The QWCA also sponsors the Public Rural Crisis Fund, which assists women and families in any time of crisis, not just flood and fires.

For Gracemere branch president Margaret Laughton, the association remains the best way to overcome isolation by getting to know new friends and make social networks.

This week's social festivities were a far cry from the years she spent living on a property 900km from Katherine and 600km from Kununurra in the Northern Territory.

"Many of us take things for granted; we've got all we need at our fingertips,” she said.

"But whether it's because of physical isolation or because they're new to town, there are a lot of women who can benefit from joining the QWCA.

"On Thursday, we were talking about conducting meetings via video conference but a number of our rural members said their internet connection's too slow.”

This desire to take care of women from all different backgrounds has seen QCWA membership increase in recent years.

Mrs Laughton said the association needed younger women to help it move with the times, and forge new community links.

"Older ladies generally had more time to spend at home whereas most of our young members go to work now,” she said.

"We try to forge relationships with the university and multicultural groups to remain relevant to the next generation.”

State vice-president northern region Marie Baulch, Port Curtis division/Gladstone branch's Heather Wieland AM; Urgangan branch's Jan Street and Capricornia/vice-president Emu Park Glenys Berry. Jann Houley

The local women were delighted to welcome state president Christine King, from Brisbane.

She said she was "constantly amazed” by the extraordinary skills women bring to the regional conferences, of which there are eight around the state.

"Women are similar in that they care for their families while providing social interaction for others,” she said.

"But for women living beyond the range, out in the drought, they're living a totally different life than I do in the city.”

Mrs King said she'd seen an enormous change in the Capricorn region in the "six or so” times she's visited.

"It used to be a single road out from Rockhampton and we stayed in huts,” she said.

"That's a trend we see all up and down the coast, as retirees move out from the country, and as small farmers sell out to larger grazing enterprises.

"The country regions are shrinking, and families are in a state of transition, which can be hard on women's careers and social circles.”

The conference concluded on Saturday.