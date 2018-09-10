Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gabby, Lesley, Stacie (Pharmacist Manager), Andrea and Peter (Company Director)
Gabby, Lesley, Stacie (Pharmacist Manager), Andrea and Peter (Company Director) Contributed
News

Country's 30th Star Discount Chemist comes to Rocky

Steph Allen
by
10th Sep 2018 12:07 PM

ROCKHAMPTON is now host to the country's 30th Star Discount Chemist.

Located on Richardson Rd, the formally known Richard Road Discount Drug Store was re-branded as Star Discount Chemist last month.

On July 19, the store hosted an official grand opening celebration with give-aways, free cupcakes, a sausage sizzle and a visit from a local radio station.

Stacie (Pharmacist Manager), Andrea (Staff Member) and Peter (Company Director)
Stacie (Pharmacist Manager), Andrea (Staff Member) and Peter (Company Director) Contributed

New pharmacist manager, Stacie Hwang, has a Masters degree in Pharmacy and has brought over nine years of extensive academic and professional experience in the pharmaceutical industry to the store.

"It was definitely a challenge that I wanted to take up because I knew it was going to be a big challenge to convert a discount drug store to a discount chemist,” Ms Hwang, 30, said.

"There's different procedures and policies and it involves helping the staff adjust to them.

"Responsibility has always been my motivation and to move forward as a pharmacist.

"Being a pharmacist manager is a different learning curve for me as well because I've never taken a manager role before.”

Ms Hwang relocated from Brisbane for the opening and said she's enjoyed the interaction with the community as well as Rockhampton's fishing scene.

Away from hospitals and the pharmaceutical industry, Ms Hwang community pharmacies have a greater focus on customer service, something Ms Hwang loves.

"Helping the community has always been my motivation,” she said.

"I chose Star Discount Chemist because they do continuous training for the managers so it was a really great opportunity for me to grow as a manger.

"Having my mentor, Stan Kontos, has been really helpful and he's been really supportive of my journey.”

pharmacy star discount chemist
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Apprentice jockey in ICU after horrific pre-race incident

    premium_icon Apprentice jockey in ICU after horrific pre-race incident

    News UPDATE: 20-year-old suffered fractured skull, punctured lung and has bleeding on the brain

    Music legend joins star-studded Rocky concert line-up

    premium_icon Music legend joins star-studded Rocky concert line-up

    Entertainment HUGE line-up of music royalty will take to the stage on April 20

    New collective handmade store showcases best of CQ

    premium_icon New collective handmade store showcases best of CQ

    Business Grand opening of the creative business at Stockland today

    'Best in 10 years': Cap Coast house market booming

    premium_icon 'Best in 10 years': Cap Coast house market booming

    Property REAL estate recovery is well underway on the coast

    Local Partners