Country's 30th Star Discount Chemist comes to Rocky

ROCKHAMPTON is now host to the country's 30th Star Discount Chemist.

Located on Richardson Rd, the formally known Richard Road Discount Drug Store was re-branded as Star Discount Chemist last month.

On July 19, the store hosted an official grand opening celebration with give-aways, free cupcakes, a sausage sizzle and a visit from a local radio station.

Stacie (Pharmacist Manager), Andrea (Staff Member) and Peter (Company Director) Contributed

New pharmacist manager, Stacie Hwang, has a Masters degree in Pharmacy and has brought over nine years of extensive academic and professional experience in the pharmaceutical industry to the store.

"It was definitely a challenge that I wanted to take up because I knew it was going to be a big challenge to convert a discount drug store to a discount chemist,” Ms Hwang, 30, said.

"There's different procedures and policies and it involves helping the staff adjust to them.

"Responsibility has always been my motivation and to move forward as a pharmacist.

"Being a pharmacist manager is a different learning curve for me as well because I've never taken a manager role before.”

Ms Hwang relocated from Brisbane for the opening and said she's enjoyed the interaction with the community as well as Rockhampton's fishing scene.

Away from hospitals and the pharmaceutical industry, Ms Hwang community pharmacies have a greater focus on customer service, something Ms Hwang loves.

"Helping the community has always been my motivation,” she said.

"I chose Star Discount Chemist because they do continuous training for the managers so it was a really great opportunity for me to grow as a manger.

"Having my mentor, Stan Kontos, has been really helpful and he's been really supportive of my journey.”