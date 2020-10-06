Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The PBR Australia Monster Energy Tour will buck into action at Rockhampton’s Great Western Hotel on Saturday, October 17. Photo: File.
The PBR Australia Monster Energy Tour will buck into action at Rockhampton’s Great Western Hotel on Saturday, October 17. Photo: File.
Sport

Country’s best bull riders to hit Great Western arena

Pam McKay
6th Oct 2020 5:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BULL RIDING: Fans will be treated to a double dose of bull riding at its best when the PBR Australia Monster Energy Tour rolls into Rockhampton this month.

The tour recommenced last month and the historic Great Western Hotel will be a key stop on the schedule.

The PBR Rockhampton Invitational will be held over two sessions - at 1pm and 6pm - on Saturday, October 17.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said council was delighted to support the event as the Destination Partner.

“As the events capital of Central Queensland and our strong history with bull riding, Rockhampton is well positioned to host this renowned sporting event,” she said.

Rockhampton Regional Council’s manager of Tourism and Events, Annette Pearce, said it presented a great opportunity for the region.

“With the event being broadcast live internationally and aired on 7Mate following the event, it’s a fantastic chance to showcase our region and what it has to offer to not only a national audience but also to an engaged global western sports audience virtually,” she said.

PBR Australia general manager Glen Young was pleased to see the tour back in action and to be returning to the Beef Capital.

“This is a very unique year for us and with the support of council it has not only enabled our sport to continue, but also return to the heartland inside one of the most iconic bull riding venues in Australia,” he said.

The event will attract not only PBR’s leading riders but a host of up and coming local talent.

Tickets are limited, with COVIDSafe capacity restrictions per session. For more information and tickets, go to pbraustralia.com.au.

bull riding destination partner great western hotel mayor margaret strelow pbr australia
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thieves steal truck, crash it through locked gates

        Premium Content Thieves steal truck, crash it through locked gates

        News ‘What we could use it for and what it did for our club made it priceless.’

        • 6th Oct 2020 4:46 PM
        Bull sale record smashed at Brahman Week Sale

        Premium Content Bull sale record smashed at Brahman Week Sale

        Rural The 952kg, 27-month-old Jambin progeny was the most expensive bull sold this...

        French hair stylist celebrates successful first year in CQ

        Premium Content French hair stylist celebrates successful first year in CQ

        Fashion & Beauty This year’s hair prediction for weddings and formal dos is “loose and low”.

        Strong bidding at cattle sales with high prices

        Premium Content Strong bidding at cattle sales with high prices

        Rural More than 3420 cattle, drawn from Nebo, Middlemount, Mackay and Gin Gin were...