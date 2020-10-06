Country’s best bull riders to hit Great Western arena

The PBR Australia Monster Energy Tour will buck into action at Rockhampton’s Great Western Hotel on Saturday, October 17. Photo: File.

The PBR Australia Monster Energy Tour will buck into action at Rockhampton’s Great Western Hotel on Saturday, October 17. Photo: File.

BULL RIDING: Fans will be treated to a double dose of bull riding at its best when the PBR Australia Monster Energy Tour rolls into Rockhampton this month.

The tour recommenced last month and the historic Great Western Hotel will be a key stop on the schedule.

The PBR Rockhampton Invitational will be held over two sessions - at 1pm and 6pm - on Saturday, October 17.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said council was delighted to support the event as the Destination Partner.

“As the events capital of Central Queensland and our strong history with bull riding, Rockhampton is well positioned to host this renowned sporting event,” she said.

Rockhampton Regional Council’s manager of Tourism and Events, Annette Pearce, said it presented a great opportunity for the region.

“With the event being broadcast live internationally and aired on 7Mate following the event, it’s a fantastic chance to showcase our region and what it has to offer to not only a national audience but also to an engaged global western sports audience virtually,” she said.

PBR Australia general manager Glen Young was pleased to see the tour back in action and to be returning to the Beef Capital.

“This is a very unique year for us and with the support of council it has not only enabled our sport to continue, but also return to the heartland inside one of the most iconic bull riding venues in Australia,” he said.

The event will attract not only PBR’s leading riders but a host of up and coming local talent.

Tickets are limited, with COVIDSafe capacity restrictions per session. For more information and tickets, go to pbraustralia.com.au.