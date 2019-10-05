Country’s best launch into action in Yeppoon

FULL FLIGHT: Krystal Boyce is among the New South Wales contingent that has travelled to Yeppoon for the SKIA national championships. Photo; JANN HOULEY

KARATE: Some of the country's best will be in action at the SKIA National Championships in Yeppoon today.

About 145 competitors will contest the event at the Yeppoon State High School from 9am to 4pm.

Shokotan Karate :

They will compete in four age groups - juniors (11 years and under), colts (12-19 years), seniors (20-39 years) and Masters (40 years and over) - in individual and team kate and kumite.

Organising committee member Anne Reid, who will be gunning for glory in the over-50 division, said it would be an exciting day.

Tim Stephenson will be among the competitors at the national championships.

"We will have some juniors having their first go at this level, as well as some high-level competitors," she said.

"We will also have a number of members of the Australian team who went to the recent world championships in the Czech Republic.

"Our youngest competitor is nine, while the oldest is 79."

Reid will be keen to reproduce the form that won her a bronze medal in the Czech Republic.

"I'm feeling pretty good," she said.

"I'm excited and nervous. I don't think that changes with age. I always look forward to competing."

Rockhampton’s Riley Glennen is happy the national championships are back in CQ.

This is the first time the national championships have been held in Yeppoon. They were previously held in Rockhampton in 2015.

Fellow Rockhampton competitor and Australian rep Riley Glennen said it was great that the nationals were back in Central Queensland.

"It's really good to have them on home turf. Usually we have to travel every year," he said.

Glennen said despite not winning a medal at the world championships, he fought some incredibly strong opponents and gained invaluable experience.

Today's championships were preceded by a three-day seminar that attracted 200 people.