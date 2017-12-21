Menu
Country's best on way to Great Western for New Year's PBR

Clermont cowboy Aaron Kleier will lead the local charge at the Great Western Hotel's PBR event on New Year's Eve.
Clermont cowboy Aaron Kleier will lead the local charge at the Great Western Hotel's PBR event on New Year's Eve. CONTRIBUTED

RODEO: Clermont cowboy Aaron Kleier will look to cap a stellar 2017 with victory in the PBR at the Great Western on New Year's Eve.

The Western's arena has been a happy hunting ground for the 19-year-old cowboy and he will want to ensure that's the case again in just over a week's time.

Kleier has been in sensational form this year, taking out his first open bull title in the Top Guns series as well as being crowned the PBR Rookie of the Year and the CRCA open bull riding champion.

Despite his incredible purple patch, he knows he will need to be at his best to win the prized buckle on December 31.

The PBRA has finalised the draw for the Western's event and the line-up is impressive.

Fraser Babbington will be among a quality field of riders at the PBR on New Year's Eve.
Fraser Babbington will be among a quality field of riders at the PBR on New Year's Eve. Marty Strecker Photography

It has attracted some of the country's best bull riders as well as a couple of high-class internationals.

Canadian Brock Radford, who headed Down Under to compete at the recent Cup series of events, decided to extend his stay and should be right in the mix.

"Heck, it is so good here. I'm enjoying the hospitality and weather,” Radford said "There are some really good bulls and I'm looking forward to seeing what I draw at Rocky.”

Crowd favourite Fraser Babbington will fly back from New Zealand to compete alongside Australian Global Cup team members Sonny Schafferius, Nathan Burtenshaw, Roy Dunn and Cliff Richardson.

The adrenalin-pumping night is not just about the riders either, with six stock contractors from across the state bringing their best to town.

Curran, Dittman, Dunne, King, Kleier and Wallace will all be vying for the Bull Team of the Night honours.

Tickets are still available but rodeo fans are urged to get in early. Click on www.rockinrocky.com

Topics:  bull riding crca great western hotel new year's eve pbr top guns whatson

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
