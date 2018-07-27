Menu
There will be some high-speed action on the Emerald track this weekend in Round 4 of the national championship.
Sport

Country's best racers to hit Emerald track this weekend

27th Jul 2018 8:18 AM

KARTING: The Emerald Kart Club will host its largest-ever event this weekend.

A total of 238 entries across the nine classes have been received for Round 4 of the 2018 SP Tools Australian Kart Championship.

The two-day event has attracted competitors from across the country, as well as visitors from New Zealand and Singapore.

After hosting its first Australian Kart Championship event last year, Emerald club members are excited about welcoming the competitors and teams back next week.

"Having the Australian Kart Championship come to Emerald for the first time was huge for not only our club but also the local economy and community,” president Michael Rolfe said.

"This year's event is bigger than last year in terms of the number of competitors, and we've been working hard to prepare the venue to make sure everyone has a great time here in Emerald.”

With drivers expected to reach speeds well in excess of 100 kmh around the 1006m circuit, the action will be thick and fast this weekend.

In the elite KZ2 class, Josh Fife has been dominant over the past two rounds and is back in contention for the championship after missing the opening round.

He will face tough opposition from Round 1 winner and championship leader Aaron Cameronand Bundaberg's Troy Loeskow.

South Australian Kai Allen is the leading way in the elite junior class - KA2.

He holds a 10-point buffer over Brisbane teenager Jai Brown with Jaiden Pope third. while a win at the previous round elevated Jaiden Pope into third place in the standings.

The Emerald Karting Club is on the Capricorn Highway (behind the Ag Grow site). Admission is free for spectators.

