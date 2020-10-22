Menu
Kate Emma Gillen, 38, and Cameron Antony Tapp, 33, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 21 to one count of breaching a bail condition. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Couple blames school holidays for bail breach

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
22nd Oct 2020 6:00 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON couple who breached bail by failing to report to police claim they were spending time with their daughter on school holidays and forgot.

Kate Emma Gillen, 38, and Cameron Antony Tapp, 33, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 21 to one count of breaching a bail condition.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said both Gillen and Tapp entered into a bail undertaking in Rockhampton Watchhouse on August 10, with one of the conditions stating they must report to police every Friday.

Ms Marsden said both defendants failed to report to police on October 2.

The court heard the defendants attended Rockhampton Police Station on October 3 and told police they had forgotten to report because it was school holidays and they were busy with their children.

Ms Marsden said neither of the defendants had a bail act offence on their criminal history, however, she said Tapp’s history was “more serious”.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said both his clients were in a relationship and operated a cleaning business together.

Mr Robertson said it was the first time Tapp’s daughter was able see her father and stepmother since Family Court orders were made and that caused the breach of bail.

He said the couple immediately went to the police station the next day.

Gillen received a Good Behaviour Bond of four months with $300 recognisance and no criminal conviction recorded.

Tapp was fined $200 with a criminal conviction recorded.

