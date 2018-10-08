Couple brings importance of friendship to Yeppoon

MAKING FRIENDS: Karen Coomer and her partner Wayne Marsom moved to Yeppoon four months ago and started their own Yeppoon Socials meet-up group.

WITH the constant presence of social media, it's hard to believe that some people are lonelier than ever before.

Friends are only a finger tap away, but more and more people are finding themselves secluded from or within social settings.

This is something Karen Coomer and her partner Wayne Marsom are hoping to rectify.

"There are a lot of lonely people out there,” Ms Coomer said.

After moving to Brisbane from the United Kingdom 30 years ago and separating from her husband, Ms Coomer found her own solace within a meet-up group where she met her new partner.

"In Brisbane we met at a group and then became hosts,” she said.

The group swiftly gained 1800 members, with up to 300 turning up at each gathering.

Through her career in disability care, Ms Coomer also saw an opportunity to create a social group for those with disabilities.

This was also a huge success.

The couple moved to Yeppoon from Brisbane four months ago and brought a particular social wave with them to create a similar avenue for like-minded people wanting to connect and have fun.

"We started meeting with people locally and found they were lonely and wanting to connect with people,” Ms Coomer said.

"We launched the meet up and it's growing already.

"After posting about our group, Yeppoon Socials, on Yeppoon Families Facebook page, we gained 30 new members in a few days.

"People here are a bit slower to trust or get out, but it's getting there.”

One thing Ms Coomer had noticed was despite people having friendships, they were still lonely.

"It's about fulfilment. They might not be doing the right thing for them socially and they're getting out there but something is missing for them,” she said.

"Fulfilment is a positive thing and it's about making it right for people and getting a range of activities.

"You need to be in touch with people's likes and needs and that's what we do. We spend time with them, connect and listen.

"Everybody has different needs and social skills, so we listen to people and work out what they want to do.”

For the loved-up couple, spreading their own happiness and helping others goes hand in hand.

"It's evident we're happy and it draws people in and gives them hope,” Ms Coomer said.

"We've only just started activities in Yeppoon... and we're trying to support local businesses as well for our activities.

"It also helps people know what's out there. We went to Charlie's the other day and one of the members said she's lived here for years and never been.

"The owner of Pie Alley also joined our group. It's about networking and connecting.”

Get involved: https://www.meetup.com/Yeppoon-Socials/?_xtd=gqFyqTIxMzM5NTY1MqFwp2FuZHJvaWQ&from=ref

The next Yeppoon Socials meet up will be Friday, October 12 at Thai Tanee Restaurant at 6pm.