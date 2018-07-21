Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt1
Crime

Couple busted trafficking after raid on North Rocky house

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
21st Jul 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON couple have been ordered to stand trial for methamphetamines and marijuana trafficking after a raid last year.

Lesley John Harris and Caytlin Rose A'Hearne appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday where the order was made.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said police located 3.116 grams of meth in three bags and 196 grams of marijuana in 14 bags when they raided the couple's Livingstone St, Berserker, address on February 7, 2017.

He said the meth was found upstairs and was allegedly for personal use.

However, police allege the meth was for trafficking.

Mr Cagney said the couple do not contest the marijuana was intended to be sold.

The court heard the 14 bags were found in a locked cupboard on the first floor of the two storey house, along with a tick sheet.

The court heard $2600 cash was also found at the property.

Harris, 32, had been in custody for 159 days at the time of Monday's court appearance.

"This is his first time in custody,” Mr Cagney said.

He said Harris, who had been charged with trafficking marijuana, along with possession of meth and marijuana; was at risk of serving too much time in custody.

Magistrate Cameron Press granted Harris bail.

A'Hearne, who had been charged with possession of meth and marijuana, had not been in custody.

Their next Magistrates Court appearance is November 7. A date for the Supreme Court matters has yet to be set.

berserker drug raid marijuana methamphetamines tmbcourt trafficking drugs
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Yeppoon teen scores prestigious national science scholarship

    premium_icon Yeppoon teen scores prestigious national science scholarship

    News Zachary Steyn is one of only 25 Australians to receive the scholarship

    What's in it for you in $48 million capital works spend

    premium_icon What's in it for you in $48 million capital works spend

    News REVEALED: The big ticket items in the Livingstone Budget

    • 21st Jul 2018 7:29 AM
    Dozens of Rocky homes to be auctioned over unpaid rates

    premium_icon Dozens of Rocky homes to be auctioned over unpaid rates

    Property Property sale notices covered two pages in The Morning Bulletin

    'I was clinically dead': how a rescue chopper saved my life

    premium_icon 'I was clinically dead': how a rescue chopper saved my life

    Health TANIA Cowie 'wouldn't be here' today if it wasn't for CHRS

    • 21st Jul 2018 7:54 AM

    Local Partners