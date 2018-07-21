Couple busted trafficking after raid on North Rocky house

A ROCKHAMPTON couple have been ordered to stand trial for methamphetamines and marijuana trafficking after a raid last year.

Lesley John Harris and Caytlin Rose A'Hearne appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday where the order was made.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said police located 3.116 grams of meth in three bags and 196 grams of marijuana in 14 bags when they raided the couple's Livingstone St, Berserker, address on February 7, 2017.

He said the meth was found upstairs and was allegedly for personal use.

However, police allege the meth was for trafficking.

Mr Cagney said the couple do not contest the marijuana was intended to be sold.

The court heard the 14 bags were found in a locked cupboard on the first floor of the two storey house, along with a tick sheet.

The court heard $2600 cash was also found at the property.

Harris, 32, had been in custody for 159 days at the time of Monday's court appearance.

"This is his first time in custody,” Mr Cagney said.

He said Harris, who had been charged with trafficking marijuana, along with possession of meth and marijuana; was at risk of serving too much time in custody.

Magistrate Cameron Press granted Harris bail.

A'Hearne, who had been charged with possession of meth and marijuana, had not been in custody.

Their next Magistrates Court appearance is November 7. A date for the Supreme Court matters has yet to be set.