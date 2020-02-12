Couple celebrates 61 Valentines together

Bill and Grace Setter are celebrating their 61st Valentines Day together this year

SIXTY years ago last August, a lovely young nursing sister named Grace moved to Longreach and on her very first night in town, she met the love of her life, a Central Queensland fella called Bill Setter.

As soon as Grace walked into the Longreach cafe, Bill was enamoured.

“I was sitting there with one of my friends,” he said.

“I said to him then and there that I knew she was the one for me.”

The Lutheran Services Biloela residents were just 22 when they met that fateful night, and like something out of a Nicholas Sparks novel, they have been inseparable ever since.

Grace had been in charge of the out-patients at Princess Alexandra Hospital, a job that came with a lot of pressure, when she decided to take a break and head to the country.

“I eventually began spending time with her at the dances,” Bill said.

“In a small town like Longreach, there are lots of those.”

On March 31, 1962, Bill and Grace were married in Brisbane at the old Bellevue Hotel on George St, a year before it was knocked down.

“I knew I had a good woman and she realised I was a wonderful fella,” Bill said.

They stayed in the city for around 10 years before moving back to Longreach and another country town before then settling in Biloela.

The lovebirds are 82 years old now, and have stuck by each other through thick and thin.

They had three daughters, one lives in Biloela, one in Maryborough and the other in Yandina – she runs a couple of orchards as a fruit farmer.

“I’m only the fifth in charge,” Bill quipped.

“Having our three daughters was a huge milestone.

“Grace was a nurse and I worked in spare parts, then we ran a commercial cleaning business in Brisbane and gardening centre in Biloela. We also ran a grocery store n Biloela.

“We loved renovating our homes too. Each house we bought, we renovated … we had very little experience but you learn along the way.”

The couple has faced hard times, but pushed on, knowing the value of working hard.

“When we had the commercial cleaning business, I was working 17 hours a day and I did that for five years straight. That really took it out of me,” Bill said.

Their tireless work ethic remains to this day – the pair spends 10-12 hours a day maintaining about 65 per cent of the gardens at the home - something they both enjoy.

Bill first developed his love of gardening when he developed severe chronic fatigue while living at Maryborough for 12 years.

“I used to pot wheel barrels at our gardening centre and one day I fell head first into one of them. Gosh I was tired,” he said.

“I explain the feeling as if there was a tub of water with a plug at the bottom and one day, the plug was pulled, and all the water was drained out. That was my energy.

“I couldn’t go out of town by myself and driving was quite scary. I would hardly get in the car by myself.

“Back in those days it wasn’t recognised like it is today. There was a big conference about 30 years ago and then people started seeing it for what it was. I still get it periodically but it’s much better than what it used to be.”

Despite a lifetime of wonderful memories, the couple faced tough odds when Beth was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“We’ve had a really good ride,” Bill said.

“As far as her memory is concerned, it’s not good at all.

“When you take your vows, you say for better or for worse and in sickness or in health, and I’ve stuck to that.

“We’ve never really had a row in our lives. Sure, we’ve had a couple of disagreements but never anything serious.”

The devoted pair will celebrate their 58th wedding anniversary on March 31 this year, as well as their 61st Valentines Day on Friday.

The secret to a long and happy marriage?

“Think before you speak,” Bill said.

“My dad pointed at a fence to me when I was about 10 years of age and he said to me ‘look son, see that fence? There are two sides to it, isn’t there? There are always two sides to every story’.

“That was the best piece of advice anyone has ever given me.”

The Setters have lived at the Biloela home for 18 months, and have enjoyed their experience and the staff who they get along well with.

The pair not only enjoys gardening, but also play bingo, participate in singing classes twice a week and attend happy hour – although Bill doesn’t smoke and hasn’t had a drink in more than 30 years.

“We didn’t have much money and we both couldn’t afford to drink or smoke, so I gave up smoking before the wedding and my wife gave it up after the honeymoon,” Bill said.

“I didn’t want a cranky bride.”

Reflecting on his youth, Bill said he would tell his 18 year old self to do exactly what his father said.

“You must respect your older generations. You can blame the government for that, they don’t let you reprimand your children,” he said.

“We’ve lost that respect today. You don’t see many men opening the doors for ladies anymore. It’s a worrying time out there.”