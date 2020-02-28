Couple cut down plastic usage with beeswax products

WHAT started out as making some presents for family and friends at Christmas has grown into a small business for Rockhampton couple Ange and Dylan West.

The couple are both interested in growing their own food and being self sufficient.

At Christmas 2018 Ange was experimenting with handcrafting gifts instead of buying things for her loved ones.

She was looking at what products she could make and came across reusable beeswax wraps.

The response from the recipients was overwhelmingly positive and everyone encouraged the couple to make and sell them to the public.

And so Queensland Country Living - Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps was born.

It took a lot of research, online tutorials and trial and error to get it right.

“We tried out a bunch of different people’s recipes and tweaked it depending on what worked for us,” Ange said.

“I have learned that if we are doing a big bunch of wraps we do the lighter coloured fabrics first in case some of the more vibrant colours leave some of their colour behind because the wax will take it on.”

There have also been times where they thought they were on the right track and the colours have run.

“We had nice linen Christmas fabric with green trees and the colours would always run and I just couldn’t figure it out,” Ange said.

“Or different fabrics are susceptible to fraying.”

Given the hot, humid climate in Central Queensland, Ange found the wraps surprisingly weren’t affected in the making process.

“It’s more afterwards, you cant leave them in the direct sunlight,” she said.

“They can’t handle our sunlight, if it’s a really hot day you shouldn't leave them out on the bench, you can put them in the fridge, in a jar standing up.”

Ange and Dylan West of Queensland Country Living - Beeswax Food Wraps

Environmental sustainability is something Ange and Dylan are passionate about.

“Do we want a planet to be here in the future essentially, the amount of plastic that goes into landfill, single-use plastics, cling wrap, even wrapping paper, you can use a beeswax wrap as a wrapping paper and it is like a gift in itself,” Ange said.

“If it is losing a bit of its stick or looking a bit sad, you can just refresh it in the oven for 30 seconds on a low heat.”

They are working on offering a DIY kit which will allows people to make their own beeswax wraps or refresh the ones they have.

Looking at what others things they can do, the couple has been trial making fire starters with the offcuts of fabrics with beeswax.

They have found the beeswax will hold a flame for around five minutes.

Expanding their range, Ange would like to make produce bags.

“I play around with things, I make bath bombs, we grew calendula flowers and I made an oil and some lip balms.”

