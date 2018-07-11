Menu
Two people have been arrested for their alleged role in a six-month crime spree.
Crime

Couple face 65 charges for alleged crime spree

Chloe Lyons
by
11th Jul 2018 8:22 AM

A MAN and woman are facing 65 charges between them after they were arrested in connection to a six-month crime spree.

The pair were apprehended by police yesterday in Landsborough driving an alleged stolen Toyota sedan which police claim contained property related to stealing and fraud offences.

It's alleged they attempted to evade police by driving through a fence, but became stuck in bushland.

Police will further allege the 38-year-old man and 30-year-old woman reported during interviews they had gone on a crime spree over the past six months by stealing vehicles and number plates, doing fuel drive-offs and committing fraud and stealing offences.

The majority of the alleged crimes occurred on the Gold Coast with the pair only recently travelling to the Sunshine Coast.

The man has been charged with 16 counts of stealing, single counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, wilful damage, fraud, enter premises, evade police and possess tainted property and three counts of failing to appear.

The woman has been charged with 33 counts of stealing, single counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, breach of probation and possess drug utensils, two counts of failing to appear and was wanted on two arrest warrants.

They will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

