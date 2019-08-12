Menu
Crime

Couple fight outside emergency accommodation

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
12th Aug 2019 4:01 PM
POLICE had to separate a couple who got into an argument outside an emergency accommodation service.

The male partner pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of breaching a domestic violence order as a result of the argument.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were called to the accommodation site at The Range on June 14 about 5pm.

He said the male called the female many derogatory terms, which he admitted to police.

The man was fined $1000 and a conviction was recorded.

