Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A couple has been fined for driving across the border into NSW to supposedly ‘recycle cans’. Picture: Stewart McLean
A couple has been fined for driving across the border into NSW to supposedly ‘recycle cans’. Picture: Stewart McLean
Crime

Couple fined for interstate recycling trip

by Candace Sutton
16th Apr 2020 12:50 PM

A couple who claimed they drove across the border from Victoria into NSW to "recycle cans" has been fined by police for flouting lockdown rules.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said the couple was among 15 people hit with fines in the past 24 hours for ignoring restrictions on movements during coronavirus.

"One was a couple that had driven hundreds and hundreds of kilometres from Victoria into NSW to allegedly recycle cans," he said.

A couple who drove hundreds of kilometres from Victoria to NSW to ‘recycle cans’ has been fined. Picture: Che Chorley
A couple who drove hundreds of kilometres from Victoria to NSW to ‘recycle cans’ has been fined. Picture: Che Chorley


Mr Fuller said most of the tickets his officers issued were to people who had been given "multiple warnings".

He said he was reviewing "all the tickets personally to ensure that NSW Police is using the health orders appropriately".

candace.sutton@news.com.au

More Stories

border closures coronavirus covid-19 editors picks lockdown outbreak pandemic restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ferry business forced to moor all boats, put off 10 staff

        premium_icon Ferry business forced to moor all boats, put off 10 staff

        Travel Max predicts they won’t see international visitors for another 12 months.

        Unusual weapon used in violent early morning robbery

        premium_icon Unusual weapon used in violent early morning robbery

        News BREAKING: A man and a boy arrested after a man suffered multiple injuries during a...

        CQ workers fear employers could exploit JobKeeper payments

        premium_icon CQ workers fear employers could exploit JobKeeper payments

        News Keeping employees in a job, the roll out of JobKeeper payments has employees...

        Politician demands cheaper flights for Central Qld

        premium_icon Politician demands cheaper flights for Central Qld

        News An Australian airline is after a loan from the Federal Government to survive the...