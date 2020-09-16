Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An elderly couple are among three people who have died at Mt Augustus - the world’s biggest rock - in WA this week.
An elderly couple are among three people who have died at Mt Augustus - the world’s biggest rock - in WA this week.
News

Couple found dead at hiking spot

by Angie Raphael
16th Sep 2020 7:44 PM

An elderly couple have been found dead after visiting the world's biggest rock in WA - just days after another death at the site.

Police say walkers found a man aged in his 70s on the Mt Augustus summit walk, about 45 minutes from the car park, at 7.30am on Wednesday.

A search began for a woman aged in her 60s, who is believed to be his partner, and her body was found about five hours later.

It comes after a 53-year-old woman died while hiking in the Mt Augustus National Park on Monday.

Police said the two incidents were not related.

"None of the deaths are deemed suspicious," police said in a statement.

"Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths have commenced and reports will be prepared for the coroner."

Mt Augustus is a very remote part of WA, with daily temperatures at this time of year in the high 30s to 40s.

Police warn people should consider their physical condition and the remoteness of the area when planning their travels.

The Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions has closed access to the park while the bodies are recovered.

Originally published as Couple found dead at hiking spot

death missing mt augustus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Intruder at large after brazen daylight robbery

        Premium Content UPDATE: Intruder at large after brazen daylight robbery

        Breaking The offender reportedly found a young girl inside the property during the daylight robbery.

        ‘AMBUSHED’: Rocky schoolboy attacked twice in one day

        Premium Content ‘AMBUSHED’: Rocky schoolboy attacked twice in one day

        Education The grandfather of a bullying victim is calling for justice after

        ’I feel like a kid at Christmas’: Delight at son’s NRL debut

        Premium Content ’I feel like a kid at Christmas’: Delight at son’s NRL debut

        Rugby League Rocky star was watching Netflix when he got the phone call that delivered the...

        Graffiti crime destroys defence force dream for teens

        Premium Content Graffiti crime destroys defence force dream for teens

        News Two McDonalds employees who once dreamt of joining Australia’s defence forces have...