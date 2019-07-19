Couple hang up their DreamPot after decades of success

NEW BEGINNINGS: Barry and Merran Green will close their business by the end of the year.

CAMPING with four hungry kids could have sent Rockhampton couple Barry and Merran Green one of two ways, but the pair turned their challenges into their livelihood.

Their invention ensured the family was fed and gave them extra time on their hands - they didn't employ a nanny, they made the DreamPot.

Described as a slow cooker without the need for a power cord or heat source, the Dream Pot not only became a valued family member to the Greens, but to families across Australia.

"We developed a process where we made things easier for when you were camping and even at home because it's so energy efficient,” Barry said.

The Greens have been selling the appliance since 1996 and since then have sold more than 100,000 DreamPots across Australia.

Barry said he has made so many trips across Australia to sell his product he could have driven to the "moon and back”.

"Travelling took us all over Australia from Perth right through the outback and all of Queensland,” he said.

The country-wide drive is a regular journey for the Greens - the trip has made them a regular at caravan expos, farm agricultural field days, and home and garden expos for more than two decades.

Barry and Merran also graced the screens of televisions across Australia.

Merran said being interviewed on breakfast television show Sunrise was one of the most memorable moments.

"I know Mark Beretta had never heard of the DreamPot, but a fresh batch of hot jam and cream scones ensured he never forgot,” she said.

The DreamPot business has been successfully run out of Dension St, Rockhampton, for decades. Barry, Merran and their children added to the existing foundations laid down by Barry's brothers who were the founders of the Green Brothers Pty Ltd business.

But by the end of the year the business will come to a close as Barry and Merran retire.

Their sons Robert and Ross have been working alongside his parents and siblings to develop the DreamPot product into what it is today.

Barry said while the business will be no more, the product will live on in, not only their family's homes and camping sites, but also in others across the country.

"It's something that we will not ever let go of,” he said.

"It's such a staple requirement when it comes to camping and travelling and even at home because the product can sit on your kitchen bench without ever spoiling.”

Barry said their Rockhampton location has been a pillar of the business.

"A lot of people think operating a successful business you need to be in Brisbane, but we've proven and we are proud of the fact that you can operate out of a regional place like Rockhampton,” Barry said.

Their 259 Denison St property will be listed in the real estate section of this Saturday's Morning Bulletin.