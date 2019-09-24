Couple hanging up the tongs after 20 years

MOVING ON: Gavin Ingram is selling the Tanby Takeaway. Photo: Jann Houley

MOVING ON: Gavin Ingram is selling the Tanby Takeaway. Photo: Jann Houley

FROM CAR detailing to flipping burgers, the Ingrams are finally ready to hang up their tongs.

Gavin and Leanne Ingram own Tanby Takeaway and now after 20 years are putting the business on the market in order to retire.

The takeaway store wasn’t their first hand at business. The pair started up Shiny Car Cleaners in July 1979 in Rockhampton.

They sold this business after 20 years to try their hand at food, swapping city living for a coastal lifestyle and purchasing the Tanby Takeaway store.

When they bought the store, the couple didn’t know anything about hospitality.

Ironically the new owner they sold the car detailing business to was coming out of the hospitality business, having owned a few Subway franchises.

After a few weeks of training with the previous takeaway store owners, the Ingrams were on their road to success.

“It’s a walk in the park compared to detailing cars,” Mr Ingram said.

The store is popular with the tradies on their smoko breaks, serving hot food and takeaways from sandwiches and rolls to doner kebabs and burgers.

Mr Ingram said he couldn’t even begin to count the amount of hot chips he’d cooked over the years.

An iconic business in the community, there are regular customers who have been with them since “day dot”.

Reflecting on the past two decades, Mr Ingram said it had been wonderful.

He said people often questioned him on how hard it was to work in retail but 99 per cent of the people he saw at the store were nice.

“We’ve enjoyed it, had a good time,” he said.

Mr Ingram said it was purely “coincidental” he was selling this business after 20 years, the same number of years he owned the Shiny Cars business.

“Must just be something about the 20 years,” he said.

The couple moved to the beach a couple of years before selling Shiny Cars and were commuting to Rockhampton each day until Mr Ingram got sick of it and decided to sell the car detailing business.

To his surprise, it sold six weeks later.

The couple took three months off and then the Tanby Takeaway caught their eye.

When they took over the takeaway store, Mr Ingram thought at the time they would have it for only a few years before trying something else.

“We just hung in there … We were liking it,” he said.

But now the couple are nearing retirement age and a knee replacement is on the cards for Mr Ingram.

“The old body doesn’t want to keep going,” he said.

They don’t have any big plans for retirement other than spending time their “little darlings”.

The couple have three grandkids who are their pride and joy.