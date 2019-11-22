Couple honoured for hard work

John and Floss Ware have had a bridge at Yeppoon Golf Course named in their honour

FIFTY years after helping to establish Yeppoon Golf Club, John and Floss Ware were honoured with their names being used for the Golf Club access bridge at green seven.

It was homage neither expected and came as a very welcome surprise for the couple who have enjoyed 56 years of wedded bliss, working side-by-side.

Club member Brian Trott said the honour was instilled in recognition of the contribution and commitment made by the couple in establishing the now popular club.

Ironically, after a motorcycle accident in 1956 John was unable to even play the game he and Floss loved so much when they helped to establish and build the club.

Remembering back to where it all started, John said getting the club of the ground was no easy task and certainly not for the light hearted.

“Getting the first site ready after a lot of hard work only to have to abandon it due to unsuitability of the sand was difficult,” John said.

“It took sheer determination and a lot of hard work, but we knew Yeppoon needed a golf course.

“We put a lot of hard work in over the years and never expected anything in return so being honoured with the naming of a bridge was so appreciated.

‘It’s nice that after all these years, the club acknowledged and were thankful for our contribution.”

The Yeppoon Golf and Country Club was formed at a public meeting at the Strand Hotel on November 26, 1965 with just 19 people in attendance.

Mr Trott said the group were undeterred by the small number of interested players a steering committee was formed with Strand Hotel Licensee Brian Blanning as Chairman (within 2 months succeeded by John Ware); Secretary Duncan McColl, Assistant Secretary John Noyes; Treasurer Cyril McCook and committee members Bert Cooper, Ben Kent and Beryl Dowling.

“The committee was authorised to acquire some land on a six months optional term and to start construction work,” he said.

“The original land purchased at Farnborough, but it proved unreliable because of the heavy sand content so it was decided to locate an alternative site.

“The land at Farnborough was sold and in February 1968 the present location on Yeppoon Rockhampton Road was purchased and work began.”

With little money to spare, most of the construction of the course was carried out by committee members and volunteers and it is the hard work and determination that John and Floss Ware put into the club at that time that has seen them honoured in the bridge naming.

The volunteers spent weeks gathering fallen trees, branches, twigs and stones to clear the course.

Construction of 12 holes began soon after the purchase of the land with fairways, dams, tees, greens and semi-rough carved out of the scrub.

Ken Norton was paid to bulldoze the narrow fairways, brush clearance and dam construction.

Greens were formed and laid. Couch grass was donated by Bob Skulthorpe.

Alex Harmsworth made and donated a sign and erected it over the gate and the club was open for business.

Local interest increased and soon the club membership began to blossom with increased labour, materials and machinery supplied either free or on deferred terms or by debentures.

On June 20, 1969, a layout of nine holes was opened for play with the first clubhouse being nothing more than a concrete slab which eventually had a roof and closed in bar area added.

Mr Trott said John and Floss Ware were on site every afternoon and on weekends, when not working.

“When John was operating a tractor pushing and pulling shrubs and trees and clearing the course, Floss would relieve him so he could take a break,” he said.

“They worked hard to see the dream of the club come to life and honouring was something the club was pleased to do to show our appreciation.”