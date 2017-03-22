27°
Couple lose home but Aussie spirit shines through

Melanie Plane
| 22nd Mar 2017 2:53 PM
Maryann and John Molloy have been left devastated after their live-in shed at Mulara was engulfed with water as a result of the heavy rain this morning and overnight. They lost many valuable belongings such as mattresses, fridges and freezers.
Maryann and John Molloy have been left devastated after their live-in shed at Mulara was engulfed with water as a result of the heavy rain this morning and overnight. They lost many valuable belongings such as mattresses, fridges and freezers.

"WE just have to start again, that's all we can do.”

That is the sentence that reduced Capricorn Coast woman Maryann Molloy to tears as she began picking up the pieces after a flash flood roared through her Pine Mountain Drive, Mulara home this morning.

Maryann and John Molloy have been left homeless and with just the clothes on their backs following a devastating torrential downpour early this morning.

The tragic turn of events began around 4am when Maryann was rushed to hospital.

"I had an anxiety attack around 4am and my throat swelled up. I called an ambulance but they couldn't get to us so my husband John took me to hospital in the 4WD,” Maryann said.

"It had been raining most of the night but it was just light rain and there was no flooding when I went to hospital. There must have been torrential rain when I was in hospital and all the creeks have backed up and the water has come up really quick and flooded our house.

"In the space of a few hours it rose and is at 0.9 on the 1m marker in the gully. Usually that runs at 0.2m. Even if we were home there's nothing we could have done.”

Maryann said she returned to the house, a liveable shed, around 8.30am to discover water up to her waist at the driveway. With multiple pets in the property, she was desperate to get inside.

"Going in from the road it was up to my waist but as I got closer to the house it got shallower, it would be a foot to a foot and a half in the house,” she said.

"We have two dogs, three cats, four kittens and a horse. The horse is a Shetland pony and the water was up to her belly.

"I didn't walk, I ran because I knew I had the animals inside. I wasn't thinking of anything else, I was thinking of them.

"By the time I got to the horse and undid her the dogs were up on a Jack and Jill (bench seat) outside and then when I opened the door the cats were in there up on the lounges and air conditioners. The kittens were floating through the house in a cardboard box.”

The front yard of Maryann and John Molloy's Mulara home.
The front yard of Maryann and John Molloy's Mulara home.

After the initial panic, Maryann said she realised she and John would have to wait for the water to subside to establish just how much they'd lost.

"Hubby hasn't even seen the house yet, I wouldn't let him go down to see it,” she said.

"I can't back into the house until I get an electrician and the water goes down. I waded through but we can't do anything.

"We've lost thousands of dollars worth of stuff. Our beds, lounges, fridges and freezers. A brand new TV I bought for myself for my birthday a week ago; it's gone.

"All we have is the clothes on our backs. We are at a friends house in Yeppoon drying our clothes. I have clothes in the house but I can't get in there. Once I do that I'll have to wash and re-dry them but I'll have to find a washing machine and dryer because those have been destroyed too.

"What I really would like is to hire or borrow a shipping container to salvage what I can and store it somewhere safe.”

Maryann said the flash flood was the latest incident in a string of bad luck for the couple. In 2015 the pair were without power for 11 weeks after Cyclone Marcia and their latest set back came just last month.

"We were renting a house which was damaged and spent seven weeks in a caravan park paying $700 a week, the last four weeks a friend let us stay at their house,” she said.

"About a month ago our landlord gave us seven days to move out of our previous house and we were just lucky some people offered us the liveable shed as a temporary thing which we took and unfortunately this has happened. We have just moved down there while we're trying to find a place in Yeppoon.

"We just have to start again, that's all we can do. I know it happens but you think 'why does it happen to me?'

"We work damn hard for what we have and now to see it washed away is devastating.”

Despite their terrible situation, John and Maryann are still thinking of others. The pair run the school bus service for The Oaks and Pine Mountain community and are determined to continue driving the children to and from school - even while they are homeless.

"We are at Yeppoon because we have to be here for the school run but we have no where to sleep tonight,” Maryann said.

"We are going back to do the school run this afternoon. This won't stop that. We have eight kids to get home and we'll do that this afternoon no matter what.

"Being Aussies, mate we'll just keep going.

"The Aussie spirit, you get back up and keep going, we just need a bit of a hand that's all.”

Anyone who can help is urged to contact Care and Share Rockhampton Inc.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
