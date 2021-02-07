Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A house fire has reportedly destroyed all the belongings of a Curra couple this morning. Picture: Peter Ristevski
A house fire has reportedly destroyed all the belongings of a Curra couple this morning. Picture: Peter Ristevski
News

Couple ‘lost everything’ in overnight Curra house fire

JOSH PRESTON
6th Feb 2021 10:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Curra couple have reportedly "lost everything" in a destructive house fire that burned on an Atkinson Rd property last night.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed this morning paramedics remained on standby at the fire as of at 7.41pm last night, and no patients were treated and no hospital transports were required as of that time.

A Facebook post by Curra community member Jesica Billiau said the two occupants had lost everything in the fire, and implored locals to help with recovery efforts.

Locals are answering the call to help a Curra couple left devastated by a house fire this morning.
Locals are answering the call to help a Curra couple left devastated by a house fire this morning.

"As everyone knows ... there was a house fire last night and they have lost everything," Ms Billiau wrote.

"Please if anyone could help with bedding, a tent, a mattress, blankets, sheets, towels, clothes, food, toiletries etc please message me so I can let them know or pick up stuff for them.

"I know it would be greatly appreciated please."

Ms Billiau's post had been met with multiple responses and offers to help in the hour since it went live this morning.

It's unclear at this stage how the fire started.

More to come.

gympie fires gympie news gympie region house fire
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics called to child with marine sting

        Premium Content Paramedics called to child with marine sting

        News Ambulance officers were dispatched to Cooee Bay late on Saturday afternoon.

        Popular fun run tickets now on sale

        Premium Content Popular fun run tickets now on sale

        News Colour Me Capricorn is for the whole family and caters for all ages and abilities.

        Man grows marijuana plants to avoid buying from dealers

        Premium Content Man grows marijuana plants to avoid buying from dealers

        Crime He consumes marijuana to self-medicate mental health issues.

        OPINION: Motorists, keep watch for emergency vehicles

        Premium Content OPINION: Motorists, keep watch for emergency vehicles

        Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor, Facebook comments and Harry’s View.