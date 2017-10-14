Couple make Woorie history

"I'LL be leaving here in a box,” Uncle Campbell Leiska says.

However, the 82-year-old has no plans of leaving his Woorabinda hometown anytime soon.

Especially now he and his wife, Aunty Ethel, 81, have become the town's first homeowners.

Born and bred in the aboriginal community, about 170km west of Rockhampton, Uncle Campbell and Aunty Hazel have lived in the town their whole lives.

And after 60 years of living in their home, they have become the first people to buy a house in the town within the past 20 years.

The couple cared for Mrs Leiska's father in the house and inherited it from him when he passed away many years ago.

"It should've been done years ago, but last Tuesday was when (ownership) become official,” Mr Leiska said.

After purchasing the land, they then applied to buy the house for $11,000, and that was that.

"I was born here, they all know me,” Mr Leiska said.

"There's been lots of congratulations.”

Mr Leiska spent his years before retirement doing mostly stock work and cattle mustering, while Mrs Leiska was a teacher aide at the local school.

Well-known and respected members of the community, the couple have plenty of family within the town, including their children, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

"I've got a big family and they can draw for it when I go,” Mr Leiska said in regard to the inheritance of their beloved home.

Last week, the Woorabinda Shire Council threw the couple an official ownership ceremony to celebrate the first recognised ownership in 20 years.

The Morning Bulletin sought comment from the Woorabinda council, but no response was provided by late yesterday.

Mr Leiska hopes one day to renovate their home with some new windows and homely touches.

"If we win the lotto we'll be right,” he said.