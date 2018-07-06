Couple put demanding CBD cafe on the market

HE was a circus performer and she was a painter, the attraction between the creative young pair was inevitable.

Janine Bell and Gabor Szombati first laid eyes on each other on an ocean liner. She was headed for England from South Africa and he was travelling to Europe with the circus.

Forming a friendship, the pair kept in touch despite Janine living in South Africa and Gabor hailing from Hungary.

The friendship soon developed into more and they both immigrated to Australia, leaving their lives in the creative arts industry behind for a chance to make it as hospitality business owners.

Specialising in coffee, the pair opened their first cafe called The Three Monkeys in Brisbane and they were hooked.

Owning a string of successful coffee shops in Queensland the pair then made the choice to purchase property in Rockhampton. These properties would go on to become shop fronts for The Wild Parrot cafe and Birdies Espresso.

With over 20-years of experience the pair were going strong until last year when Gabor 's health took a surprising turn for the worst. He suffered a heart attack and as a result underwent open heart surgery.

Janine, who has two children with Gabor ,said it was a wake up call of sorts which made the couple realise they had to take a step back and slow down.

"We've been operating for a year and a half but in November last year Gabor had a heart attack so he had to have open heart surgery, that changed things a little bit in the fact that we want to pull back and slow down,” Janine said.

"I'm okay now but the business is quiet demanding,” Gabor added.

As a result of circumstances the couple have made the call to sell Birdies Espresso, shipping container, loyal customer base and all.

While they are leaving with sad hearts, they say the move will allow them to slow down and enjoy their hobbies which brought them together in the first place.

"We've always been quite busy as we've been in the cafe industry for 20 years and we are passionate about coffee and cafes but it's time to make a change,” Janine said.

"We both have other interests, Gabor has a background in circus and Ariel artistry and I am very passionate about painting.”

The pair said even though Rockhampton was a smaller place they were just as busy as if they were in Brisbane.

"We have always had a soft spot for Rocky as we have watched it grow,” Gabor said.

"Who ever takes over, who ever steps in after us, we will show them how we ran the business,” Janine said.

As for their plans after they sell the business the pair said they may even travel back to Budapest, where they spend quiet some time together in their younger years.

Anyone who is interested in the business is encourages to contact real estate agent Pat O'Driscoll through the Frank Knight branch.

Birdies Espresso is located at 68 Denham St.