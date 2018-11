A car has been stolen from a Rockhampton home this evening.

7.45PM: Queensland Police are searching for a man and woman after a ute was stolen from a property in Rockhampton this evening.

The theft was reported at around 7pm, after a white Hyundai was seen pulling up on Ewing St, Kawana.

A man and woman got out of the vehicle and then stole the white Holden utility ute from a home.

Police are currently searching for the vehicle.