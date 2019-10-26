Menu
Crime scenes have been established at two locations in Brisbane after a terrifying home invasion overnight.
Couple tied and bashed in home invasion horror

by Nicole Pierre
26th Oct 2019 5:49 PM
DETECTIVES are investigating the assault of a man and woman who were taped and tied up in their Brisbane home overnight.

Police allege a group of people entered the home of a 55-year-old man and 39-year-old woman before tying them up and taping their mouths on Huxham Street, Raceview between midnight and 3am Saturday.

The man was then assaulted and suffered serious injuries before the pair were taken to a site in Ripley and released.

Police arrived after the woman called for help.

Crime scenes have been established at both Raceview and Ripley addresses.

The man was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital for further treatment.

Police are investigating

