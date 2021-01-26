Menu
Couple walking dog killed minutes after road rage incident

by Elise Williams, Cormac Pearson
26th Jan 2021 6:50 PM | Updated: 9:01 PM
A couple walking their dog have been hit and killed in a horror crash at Alexandra Hills in Brisbane's east this afternoon, minutes after the same car was allegedly involved in a road rage incident.

Police have arrested one man who is believed to have been driving a stolen 4WD.

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash at Alexandra Hills. Picture: Facebook
Two people are dead following a serious crash at Alexandria Hills. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Police say the allegedly stolen Toyota Landcruiser drove dangerously through an intersection and hit a tow truck.

The landcruiser then hit two pedestrians as it rolled, killing them.

The 17-year-old boy driving the landcruiser ran from the scene before he was arrested nearby.

He was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Shocking footage has emerged of the same car allegedly crashing another vehicle off the road 15 minutes before the pedestrians were killed.

The footage shows a man gesturing at the driver of a silver hatchback as they waited at a red light.

When the light turned green, the 4WD can be seen crashing into the side of the silver car.

The incident took place on Finucane Rd just after 5pm today.

Finucane Rd, near Vienna Rd, is closed in both directions, with police saying it is unlikely to open for several hours.

Emergency services including critical care paramedics remain on scene.

The couple's dog has not been found.

Police and onlookers at the scene of the crash on Finucane Rd. Picture: Steve Pohlner
