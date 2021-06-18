Couple who fled lockdown fined

The couple drove through NSW and into Queensland with symptoms. Picture: Simon Dallinger

The couple who fled Melbourne during the city’s lockdown and drove into Queensland before testing positive to Covid-19 have each been slapped with a $4000 fine.

The duo travelled through NSW and on to the Sunshine Coast earlier this month without a travel exemption, putting the state on high alert of a potentially deadly outbreak.

After testing positive to the virus, both were transported to hospital to complete their quarantine and were released on Friday.

Once they were released, the couple in their 40s were questioned by police, who accused the duo of deliberately providing false information to obtain a Queensland border declaration pass.

The pair were reported to have spent several days in regional NSW before moving north to Queensland on June 5.

The 44-year-old woman tested positive in Caloundra on June 8, almost a week after she first developed symptoms, while her partner was confirmed as a new case soon after.

The woman and her husband left Victoria on June 1 after a hard lockdown was announced and travelled through regional Queensland centres Goondiwindi and Toowoomba.



Initially, authorities reserved judgment on the pair but Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young revealed soon after the infections were reported that her department had not given the couple permission to forego strict directives.

“No, they didn’t come through the exemption process, so it’s now up to police to investigate whether they came through any other process,” she said.

The pair were slapped with a fine for disobeying the CHO Dr Jeannette Young’s directive. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

The couple were both transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital to be quarantined, while 17 close contacts of the pair were identified, including the family members they were staying with in Caloundra.

The other 15 were at venues at the same time as the couple as they travelled into the state.

On Thursday, Queensland enforced further barriers for interstate visitors by reimposing border declaration form requirements to shore up its contract tracing amid an escalating outbreak in Sydney.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said the new rule also applied to passengers arriving from New Zealand though those who live at the NSW-Queensland border will be spared the hassle.

“It’s vital that if an interstate exposure site or hotspot is declared, our health experts can quickly contact anyone who has travelled into Queensland from that area,” she said.

“This is the next line of defence for Queensland – if we’re able to reach people quickly, it will reduce the risk of Covid-19 in Queensland and manage outbreaks right from the get-go.

“The declaration is made online and is quick and easy, taking only a few minutes to complete, and operates in a similar fashion to the Victorian system.”

She said there would also be a traffic light system to better signify areas of concern. Green would mean no travel restrictions, amber would signify exposure venues and red denotes hotspot alerts.

Dr Young said declarations would need to be filed within three days of travelling to Queensland.

“The travel declaration needs to be made close to your travel, to ensure it reflects the most up-to-date advice,” she said.

