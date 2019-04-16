Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WINNERS: Carmel and Michael Parkinson are celebrating 30 years of owning newsagents on the Coast.
WINNERS: Carmel and Michael Parkinson are celebrating 30 years of owning newsagents on the Coast. Patrick Woods
Careers

Couple win the job jackpot with newsagency

Kristen Booth
by
16th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIRTY years in the industry and three division one winners later, Michael and Carmel Parkinson are enjoying work more than ever.

The couple bought their first newsagency at Marcoola Beach in 1989 and have continued to thrive. They currently operate two of their three stores, Coolum Beach News and David Low Way News, while their daughter Danielle runs Nambour Village News.

Danielle said three decades in the industry was an "absolutely amazing" achievement and was extremely proud of her parents.

Mr Parkinson said they bought their first store as an opportunity to move back to the Coast from Brisbane where he worked as a banker.

"Back in the day, news agencies were classed as a good cash flow industry," he said.

Since then they sold three division one winning lotteries and a number of division two and three.

"We've sold three, two at nearly $1.4 million, and we're due to sell another good one," Mr Parkinson said.

"In the last week we've had two winners of over $9000 and the people that won are really grateful. It makes you feel good."

Mr Parkinson said they had "probably never enjoyed the industry more at any time like we do now" with great staff who helped them create the "perfect work/life balance".

michael and carmel parkinson news agents sunshine coast business thirty years
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Vegan on protests: 'They're ruining something beautiful'

    premium_icon Vegan on protests: 'They're ruining something beautiful'

    News YEPPOON vegan woman shares why she disagrees with protesters

    See how much our grammar school headmaster made last year

    premium_icon See how much our grammar school headmaster made last year

    News Reports detail the income and spending of schools

    Gluten free guide for Central Queensland

    premium_icon Gluten free guide for Central Queensland

    Health Special package about GF dining out and GF grocery shopping

    Teen attacks sleeping parents with knife on Boxing Day

    premium_icon Teen attacks sleeping parents with knife on Boxing Day

    Crime Teen slit mother's throat, ankle and slash dad's chest and leg