Couple’s ‘amazing’ $1k lounge room

A couple have revealed the impressive way they furnished their whole house for less than $3000 - including kitting out their entire lounge with all the mod-cons including a TV.

Pedro Cuccovillo Vitola, a former Kyle & Jackie O Show producer turned podcaster, recently bought his first home in Sydney with fiancee Patty - and told news.com.au they didn't want to get into more debt furnishing it.

"Everything we bought, we bought for less than $3000," he told news.com.au.

"As first homeowners, it was daunting to move out and we questioned whether we could afford to live on our own.

Pedro Cuccovillo Vitola and his fiancee Patty have revealed how they furnished their new home for less than $3000. Picture: Supplied

"We thought how can we furnish this house and not go into more debt."

The pair looked into it and after some research they realised you could buy things cheaply that "still look amazing".

"People have this perception that they have to buy $5000 couches … but we couldn't justify it," he explained on his podcast, Pedrocuz.

"We thought, you know what, f**k it, we can make this house look amazing on a budget."

The pair were thrifty with their shopping, going to multiple stores and "shopping around" to get the best deals on different items such as couches, beds and tables.

THE LOUNGE ROOM

"We got our couches from Amart on offer for $600. But we spotted one was faulty, it had an interior fault, you couldn't see it, you couldn't feel it, so the second couch was refunded. So really we got two couches for $300."

This whole loungeroom, including a brand new 55-inch TV, cost less than $1000. Picture: Supplied

According to Amart's website, the Juniper grey fabric couches usually cost $1399 for the pair - meaning Pedro and Patty made a saving of $1100.

Other bargain items in the couple's budget lounge room makeover were a wide-screen 55 inch TV from Aldi, that they purchased for just $399, and lots of Kmart goodies such as two rugs, cushions, a TV stand and a throw.

"It's not a smart TV," he said. "But it's a very good quality TV. All we had to buy extra was Google Chrome Cast."

They finished the room with a small round white coffee table from Target for just $25.

When the total came in at $921, Pedro labelled their efforts "amazing".

OTHER ROOMS

They continued the savings throughout the rest of the house, including the dining room where they bought a white table from Fantastic Furniture on sale.

"We didn't need much, we have an island in the middle of the kitchen which we use to eat," Pedro said.

Pedro said the dining room ‘cost nothing’ as it was so affordable. Picture: Supplied

"If we didn't have that, maybe we'd need a bigger dining table. But our table was actually on sale for $99, just the table, no chairs."

The pair then teamed it with four $35 chairs from Kmart which were white with brown legs. "The whole room cost us nothing really," he concluded.

Even the couple's bedroom came in super cheap, setting the pair back $796 after they managed to score big in Aldi's Special Buys bedroom deals.

After purchasing a bed frame at a local store in Maryland for $299 that featured a chic grey headboard, they landed a top quality queen size memory foam mattress at Aldi for $250.

"It's the most amazing and most comfortable mattress ever," he said during the podcast. "It came in a box that had wheels on it and was one of those ones that you open the box and it pops open.

The bedroom came in at $796. Picture: Supplied

"It's really good, I'm not going to sit here and lie to you. It's great."

They finished the room with bedsheets, curtains, rugs and bedside tables from Kmart.

DEFENDING THE BUDGET BUYS

While Pedro is delighted with his cheap as home furniture, he acknowledged not everyone will be impressed with the decision to buy easily replaceable items.

"People argue and say, 'Kmart's cheap or Kmart's whatever', but the thing is, if I actually bought a couch or a dining table that cost $5000 and I wanted to change it, I wouldn't because it cost me too much."

He added he thought people who spent loads of money going the "expensive route" were "dumb" as it's a waste of money after saving so much cash for a deposit.

"Before I did this, I honestly thought it was going to cost me $30,000 to furnish our house. But after having a look around I realised you didn't have to.

"In the end it's all the same, it does the same job."

