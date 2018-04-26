Couple's boutique business combines love of food and nature

SIPPING on champagne, the sound of the waves lapping the beach front, the sun gently dropping into the horizon as you dine on artisan cheeses and cured meats.

No, you're not on an exotic European beach, you're right here in CQ.

The brainchild of Yeppoon couple Felicity and Luke Atkinson, The Picknickery is the new boutique kid on the dining block.

The Picknickery is the elegant answer to styled picnics and events.

"We wanted to bring our love of nature, food and decorating together as one and thus The Picnickery was born,” Felicity said.

"We want to help you create memorable moments whether it be a special occasion or simply just because.”

Defining the action of having a picnic, Felicity said it was Luke who came up with the name, Picknickery for their instagram-worthy venture.

"Our picnics offer privacy and utilise the natural beauty of our area,” she said.

"They are romantic and well thought out, down to the last detail. They are something a little bit more special than the norm.

"You can sit back, relax and enjoy a sunset with your loved ones without having to lift a finger.”

Not just for couples, the business also caters for all different sized groups and settings.

"We do intimate romantic date nights for two to group bookings, such as baby showers and birthday parties,” she said.

"Since launching at the beginning of the week, we have booked in two baby showers, a birthday and are in the works of creating a proposal.

"We got 200 likes on Facebook within the first two days, which just goes to show there is a demand for it.”

In 2016 after planning their own wedding, Felicity said both herself and Luke fell in love with the idea of planning, decorating and styling events.

"We have a great relationship and agree on a lot of the same styles,” she said.

With most decor and food being sourced locally, Felicity said they have used businesses such as Archer Cottage (Rockhampton), Baked on 44 (Yeppoon), Driftwood Boutique (Yeppoon) and Something Different (Yeppoon and Rockhampton).