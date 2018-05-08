Couple's Brahmans go up against tough local competition

WIN-A-BULL: Hannah and Mitch Redding with parents Kaylene and Mark Leitch before they compete in a cattle competition at Beef Australia 2018.

HANNAH REDDING spent her first birthday at Beef Australia and this year she is showing cattle for the first time.

Hailing from Goombungee near Toowoomba, Hannah and her husband Mitchell were in the Centre Ring early yesterday morning to show their junior males and senior female Brahmans.

Hannah said it was "quite exciting” to be competing in Australia's largest cattle expo.

"It's definitely very good to have on your resume,” Mitchell said.

The couple have spent the last six months preparing to head up north for the event.

"We have just gotten serious with it with our local shows and from when they are six months old the preparations start,” Mitchell said.

"About two years ago we really narrowed down and thought this is the goal, we were always going to come up regardless so we thought why not bring the cattle.”

With Hannah's background as an agriculture teacher, the couple have been working on preparation exercises.

"Tying up the rail, getting used to the wash, getting used to the cattle and being by themselves, getting used to being around funny noises,” Mitchell said.

Hannah's parents, Kaylene and Mark Leitch have their own Brahman cattle, and the breed seemed like a good fit.

"We took the imitative and thought we would show them ourselves,” Mitchell said

"We like their character, they are in a league of their own as far as we are concerned.

"They are hard to resist, their lovely nature.”

Given you can't go far out of Rockhampton, or Central Queensland for that matter, without seeing a Brahman there was plenty of competition.

"It's always good to see a Brahman around,” Mitchell said.

"We are in big classes, so we will see how we go,” Hannah said.

"It's not daunting, it's more kind of exciting to see where we measure being our first time here,” Mitchell said.

"Whether we come win or come last, you have to start somewhere.”

The journey of competing at Beef Australia has been an experience in itself.

"It's good to see not just in our classes also the other styles of cattle,” Mitchell said.

"The cattle will learn more than us, it's just as big of an experience for them as it is for us.

"We have met some good people, mingling with the other Brahman studs, we don't really see many where we are so just getting in and getting to know the other breeders and how they perform, learn a few little tricks of the trade.”