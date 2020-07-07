Couple's daylight naked sex romp in Toowoomba park: Police

A MAN and a woman were found naked in fond embrace in a Toowoomba park in broad daylight, it has been alleged by city police.

The couple, both aged in their mid-40s, have been charged with "committing an indecent act in any place to which the public is permitted access" and commit public nuisance arising from the alleged incident near Groom Park Hall in Neil St in Toowoomba's CBD about 10.20am, Wednesday, April 1.

Given the date, police called to the disturbance could have been excused for believing it to be an April Fool's Day prank but officers allege the pair was found naked in the park and that it was alleged children may have been playing nearby.

The charges were mentioned before Toowoomba Magistrates Court today but neither accused was present in court with both represented by solicitors.

Their appearance in court was excused.

Neither accused has yet been called upon to enter any pleas to their respective charges and the particulars of the police allegations have not as yet been aired in court.

Solicitor Michael Corbin, for the 45-year-old woman accused, said his client had phoned his office earlier in the morning to say she was ill and that she would obtain a medical certificate to that end which would be before the court at the next mention of the matter.

Magistrate Damian Carroll therefore remanded the woman on bail and adjourned her case for mention back in the same court on August 11.

The 44-year-old male accused's case was mentioned before Magistrate Graham Lee's court and it was also adjourned for mention to next month.