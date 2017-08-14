30°
Couple's desperate plea as boat starts to sink off Yeppoon

Amber Hooker
| 14th Aug 2017 11:45 AM
Bradley Keenan and Mario Polizzi on GRR during towing training.
Bradley Keenan and Mario Polizzi on GRR during towing training.

A COUPLE'S desperate radio call as their boat took on water sparked a swift rescue response from the Yeppoon Coast Guard.

They began to take on water as they left the Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour, and alerted authorities 11.25am on Friday.

The rescue mission followed a busy week on the water, with crews called to three break downs, between Monday, August 7 and yesterday.

"The motor cruiser had been heading out of the (Rosslyn Bay) harbour when it started to take water through the stern,” Flotilla Commander Jim Warren said.

"The vessel's bilge pump was activated but could not keep up with the inflow and the water was about to flood the batteries.”

Fortunately, the RMH Rescue was nearby, having recently returned from Pumpkin Island when the call was received.

RMH Rescue and crew during medivac training.
RMH Rescue and crew during medivac training.

"The owner moored it alongside the Coast Guard pontoon as RMH Rescue approached and the crew prepared a portable electric bilge pump which is standard equipment on Coast Guard vessels,” Comm Warren said.

"This extra bilge pump was activated while a second petrol pump was collected from the Coast Guard base to provide additional pumping capacity.”

Eventually the water level was reduced and the cruiser was able to proceed to the Keppel Bay Marina ship lift for repairs.

The crews' hard work was broken up by a whale sighting off the coast of Pumpkin Island on Friday.

Whale near Pumpkin Island on August 11.
Whale near Pumpkin Island on August 11.

The week's first breakdown of the week launched a two-hours rescue Monday night, when the owner of a 12-metre yacht with four people aboard called for assistance as their motor was disabled.

The vessel drifted close to the beach 6 nautical miles north of the Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour.

Gormans Removals Rescue skipper Barry Semple departed the harbour at 8.50pm, took the yacht in tow at 9.30pm and returned to the harbour at 11.00pm.

On Sunday morning, Coast Guard Yeppoon received a request for assistance from the owner of a 4.5m runabout with three people which had broken down 1nm west of Miall Island.

Gormans Removals Rescue skipper Allan Barsby departed at 7.15am, took the boat in tow at 7.40am and returned to harbour at 8.20am.

At 4.25pm on Sunday afternoon, Coast Guard Yeppoon received a call for assistance from a 5m power boat with two people on board which had broken down 5nm east of Stockyard Point.

RMH Rescue skipper Barry Semple departed at 4.35pm and headed north at 24 knots.　

The boat was taken in tow at 5.35pm and the ETA at Rosslyn Bay Harbour is 7.00pm.

Gormans Removals Rescue towing dinghies,
Gormans Removals Rescue towing dinghies,

But it wasn't all rescues for the Yeppoon crew, who provided a flare demonstration to cap off the Yeppoon State High School's Marine Studies course from Tuesday, August 8 to Friday, August 11.

Gormans Removals Rescue, skipper Allan Barsby, assisted in towing five dinghies to Pumpkin Island for tyhe four-day camp, before towing them back to the Rosslyn Bay Harbour with the help of the Coast Guard on Friday.

A desperate

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  pumpkin island rescue rosslyn bay boat harbour yeppoon coast guard yeppoon state high school

