Crime

Couple's drugs charges after police search house

Kerri-Anne Mesner
17th Jan 2019 8:30 AM
A MOUNT Morgan couple have this week been penalised for possessing drugs.

Roger Mark Garth and Jennifer Anne Kruger both pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug related charges.

The court heard the charges arose after police searched their Mt Morgan home on December 10.

Garth, 41, had one count of possessing marijuana after police located a container hidden among clothes in a basket in the bedroom. The container had 16 marijuana seeds in it.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Garth told police he was holding onto them in the hope that marijuana would become legal soon.

Kruger, 52, had one count of possessing marijuana and one of producing the drug.

Mr Fox said police found less than one gram of marijuana in a bowl in a bedroom cupboard and a further 4.4g of marijuana buds.

He said they also found a marijuana plant in the garden near the back steps, and Kruger confessed to watering it.

Police also found scales, scissors and a bong.

Garth was ordered to pay a $750 fine while Kruger was ordered to pay $900 in fines. Convictions were recorded for both.

