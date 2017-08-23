Couple's plan to transform iconic Yeppoon site into hip venue

BAKEHOUSE HISTORY: Cath and Gary are thrilled with the progress of renovations so far and can't wait to share their new business with the Cap Coast community.

IT STARTED as a dream and now Gary Knaggs and Catherine Stubenrauch are seeing that vision take shape as new business venture 'Pie Alley Blues' emerges in the old O'Gradys Bakehouse shop in Yeppoon.

Cath said the couple loved the Capricorn Coast, music and good food.

The combination is the basis of what will become a venue with an ambience different to anything on offer in Yeppoon.

"We frequent many venues on the Coast and love them but we wanted to do something different, something a little unique to the region,” Cath said.

Cath and Gary will bring family into the business. Sue has high end Melbourne experience in hospitality and Stuart will be working back of house. Trish Bowman

"We were talking one night and thought we should just do it, make the dream come alive.

"We just needed to find the right venue with a kind of New Orleans blues feel...long and narrow, red brick and steeped in history.

"Just days later, we saw the old O'Gradys Bakehouse was up for lease and we thought yes, this is perfect.”

Cath said the site was iconic Yeppoon, steeped in history and fabulous for a venue to suit those who wanted somewhere relaxing to enjoy great music at a level where conversation was still possible.

The couple are slowly transforming the building that will feature prints from Yeppoon Historical Society to celebrate the local history, and decor to enhance the relaxing ambience with an edgy rustic feel.

"We want to bring the old Yeppoon Blues Club back and become a hub for the many talented local musos the region has to offer,” Cath said. "We will be providing beautiful tapas, good ales and wine and have a few surprises up our sleeves that we just know everyone will love.”

In keeping with the history of the building, the Pie Alley and amazing mural will not go to waste.

Patrons will be able to sit inside where it will be cosy or opt to go out through the new bi-fold doors and sit outside and enjoy the murals and history of the position, not to mention the perfect weather that CQ enjoys.

Upstairs will be transformed into a cosy functions space for intimate gatherings.

The grand opening of Pie Alley Blues is hoped to be in October to coincide with Pinefest celebrations.