Couple’s shock find after tearing down wall

As a first homebuyer and having already forked out a lot of cash, the last thing you want to deal with is added expenses.

But that's exactly what happened to a US couple after discovering a secret, run-down room in their newly bought Oklahoma house.

While the pair were shocked over the "unexpected" find while doing renovations, they managed to score a "free" bathroom - it just needed a fair bit of work.

They said the seller told them the room was closed off because of a leakage and it was going to be a "small fix".

However, after unsealing it, they realised it was anything but a low-cost job.

RELATED: 'Crazy' $9k saving on Bunnings paint job

A US couple were shocked to discover a secret room in their newly bought home.

The couple shared their house renovation journey on TikTok under the woman's handle @Miabug, telling followers they were told the house had a boarded up drain, but never expected to find anything significant in the 1979-built home.

"We were in search of our first home, we had a budget of under $US150,000 ($A200,000) if possible, which is really hard in this market," Mia said.

Her partner added that they knew there was some work which was going to have to be done, until they discovered the mystery room.

RELATED: Teen's 'incredible' Bunnings flooring makeover

The pair documented their house renovation journey on TikTok, sharing a clip which showed them tearing down a wall.

The couple filmed the moment they removed the flimsy wooden covering to find a fully tiled walk-in shower, which even had the soap dish still attached to the wall.

"The seller told us that it was closed off because it was a leaking drain pan and that it was a small fix, wasn't going to cost much to fix but they just didn't have the time and energy to do it, so they covered it up," the woman explained.

"So we took the wall down and obviously found what you just saw. And we were not expecting that at all, we were expecting just a leaking drain pan."

RELATED: Woman transforms fridge using only $100 at Bunnings

Behind the wall was a whole other room.

In the clip, Mia's partner stands on the toilet to rip down the wall, and suggests the space had once been a full bathroom.

The couple's two home reno video have been viewed more than 2 million times with people baffled as to how the couple didn't know about the room - or why it didn't appear on the floorplan before they purchased it.

In the comments section, Mia explained that isn't how it worked with their purchase.

"You have to purchase it if you want it [the floorplan] here. But it didn't matter because nothing is original," she wrote.

It was a bathroom.

"There are so many changes to this house from original blueprints. They also converted the garage into a liveable space."

Others were mystified over the seller's efforts to cover it up, and not just fix it - to which Mia agreed.

"'Small fix but we didn't have the time and energy for it', but you had the time and energy to build an entire wall over it??" one person commented.

"That's what my husband said!" Mia responded.

On a different note, other TikTok users were blown away by the affordable cost of homes in Oklahoma, in comparison to other cities around the world.

Originally published as Couple's shock find after tearing down wall