Couple's six-hour drive to be part of Rocky Homeshow

Rachel and Vernon van der Walt from Trayon Campers at the Rockhampton Home Show plus Caravan, Camping, 4X4 and Fishing Expo

A SIX-hour drive from Maroochydore to Central Queensland is daunting to some but Vernon van der Walt says getting to showcase at the Rockhampton Homeshow was worth the long trip.

The assistant manager of Trayon Campers said his family business specialised in slide-on campers for tray back utes.

Vernon said the gap in the camping industry in CQ drew huge crowds for the opportunity to see all the exhibitors at the Rocky Showgrounds.

The 2017 Rocky Homeshow and Camping, 4x4 and Fishing expo will run this weekend with more than 200 vendors and gates open at 9am.

Australian Off Road Academy at the Rockhampton Home Show. Chris Ison ROK250817cexpo3

"The Rocky Homeshow has come a long way and the beauty is that CQ gets over looked a lot so having the diverse show steps up for the locals and draws a bigger crowd,” Vernon said.

"It's become so diverse over the years it should be called the Rocky Adventure Show.”

Vernon said visitors would arrive from all corners of the state but the local market was the biggest success at the show for their 24-year-old business.

"People have already pre-emptively rang to make sure we have stock here,” Vernon said.

The Rockhampton Home Show plus Caravan, Camping, 4X4 and Fishing Expo 2017. Chris Ison ROK250817cexpo4

"We know that there are people who come to see us and I think locals appreciative that we take the time to come up here.

"The ongoing economic repercussions will definitely carry over in the area too.”

Vernon and his wife Rachel from Trayon Campers are located in the Walter Pierce Pavilion.

Local Rocky business, Power Saving Solutions, are also exhibitors at the Rocky Homeshow and sales specialist Lyn Deasy said it was their most successful show of the year.

Lyn Deasy from Power Saving Centre at the Rockhampton Home Show. Chris Ison ROK250817cexpo2

The family-owned business aimed to provide products to save customers money on their water heating, home cooling, and home energy costs.

Power Saving Solutions attended the showcase annually and Lyn said the increase in attendance from previous years was vital for the Rocky economy.

"Solar power and efficient energy is in the forefront of everyone's minds at the moment,” Lyn said.

"So we are here aimed at the locals to let them know that we are here and can help with all the power saving essentials.

"It's a really beneficial event and gives us a lot of exposure.”

Lyn and the team at Power Saving Solutions are located in the Robert Schwarten Pavilion.

Entry is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and kids enter free with an adult.