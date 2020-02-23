Couple’s ‘staggering disrespect’ for Queen

Controversial UK commentator Piers Morgan has slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "staggering disrespect" for the Queen after they insisted the monarch doesn't own the word "royal".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were criticised for their "outrageous" behaviour after losing the battle to keep their Sussex Royal branding.

After lengthy Buckingham Palace talks, the Queen and senior officials ruled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could not use the word "royal" in their new roles as they step back from royal duties to start a new life in Canada.

In an unprecedented move, the Queen brought in top lawyers to block it and to outline the case in UK law banning the use of the word "royal" for financial gain, The Mirror reported.

In an extraordinary statement posted on their Sussex Royal website yesterday, the couple accepted they would ditch the branding from the end of next month, but said neither the Queen nor the government owned the word "royal" across the world.

"While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK Government rules surrounding use of the word 'royal', it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation," the statement read.

"While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'royal' overseas, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' in any territory post Spring 2020."

Morgan took to Twitter to express his anger over the couple's statement.

"The staggering disrespect these two keep showing to the Queen is outrageous. Who the hell do they think they are?" he tweeted.

"I will continue to support Her Majesty & the Monarchy against the Sussexes' shameful efforts to have their royal cake and eat it.

"I've never seen any royal publicly try to challenge the Queen's authority like this."

It's not the first time Morgan has spoken out against the Sussexes.

The media broadcaster has repeatedly criticised Meghan, calling her a "ruthless social climber" and accusing the Duke of "playing the victim".

He accused Harry of "exploiting Diana's death to make millions from investments banks" after Harry was paid to give a speech by JP Morgan, and has criticised the couple's private plane habit.

It is a long-running commentary that has seen Morgan accused of bullying, sexism and racism. The Sussexes haven't commented on the broadcaster's take-downs.

Morgan isn't the only person who has attacked Harry and Meghan for their treatment of the Queen.

Former editor of International Who's Who Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail the couple's statement was "completely unnecessary".

"The idea of putting out a statement which agrees that they can't use the word 'royal' but contradicts the idea the monarchy can stop them using it … They're basically saying the royals can't stop them using it, but they won't be using it," he said.

"It simply emphasises the division that we know that's there. The tone they've taken is that they are unhappy, they've made it clear every step of the way."

