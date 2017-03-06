Courier-Mail and The Australian call Rocky print site home

News Agent Dorothy Callaghan with copies of the Courier Mail, The Australian and The Morning Bulletin that are now all printed in Rockhampton.

DOROTHY Callaghan has owned the Arcade news for 26 years.

Throughout her years she has seen a lot of changes when it comes to newspapers and printing.

One of the biggest changes yet took place yesterday morning, with Queensland's daily newspaper The Courier-Mail being printed out of Rockhampton for the first time in its 170-year history along with The Australian.

While The Courier-Mail has always been available to readers across all parts of Queensland, News Corp Australia's recent acquisition of the former Australian Regional Media (ARM) business, the state's largest regional newspaper network, means that the Rockhampton print centre now will produce The Courier-Mail and The Australian as well as the existing former ARM titles.

This changes a decades-old distribution system, which was one of the most complex and sophisticated supply chains in the country.

The Courier-Mail editor Lachlan Heywood said even in floods and cyclones, trucks had found a way to bring the newspaper to readers across the state.

However this change to the print location would simplify the process.

"The Courier-Mail is committed to bringing the news to the people of Central Queensland and producing the newspaper at the Rockhampton print centre will ensure it gets into the hands of our readers across the state faster and more efficiently,” Mr Heywood said.

"Our recent Go Queensland editorial campaign highlighted the economic issues affecting the region and developed solutions to jolt the local economy and showed the commitment we have to covering the stories that affect Central Queensland.”

Historically, The Courier-Mail and The Australian have been trucked overnight from Brisbane, stopping at intersections and layways on the Bruce Highway to link up in the early hours of the morning with local distributors.

The distribution area ranges to Longreach in the west, Dysart in the north, Theodore in the south-west and takes in Queensland's industrial capital of Gladstone and the transport hub of Miriam Vale.

Dorothy said with yesterday being the first day of the changes, she had already seen a major difference in the way the papers could be picked up and distributed.

"We're able to collect the papers, The Courier Mail and The Australian at the same time we collected our Morning Bulletin from the print site, which instead of doing two paper runs every day we're now doing one paper run,” she said.

"It'll make a heck of a difference and once things settle down I think it will make a big difference in the sale of the papers, not having to wait for them to come up from Brisbane.

"I've been here 26-years and we've seen a few changes. Initially when we first came in here the paper was printed down in Quay St, then it moved over to the new plant and now it's made a big advancement by having the other papers printed here too.”

Paul Whittaker, editor-in-chief of The Australian said Queensland had always been core to The Australian's brand and product proposition.

”For 53 years we have been committed to covering the issues affecting the length and breadth of the state and ensuring our paper reaches all of our readers no matter where they live,” he said.

”We are pleased that printing locally in Rockhampton now means our paper can reach our Central Queensland readers sooner, each morning.”

NRM regional supply chain manager Geoffrey Stevens said the change to printing at the Rockhampton print centre meant the two newspapers would be available earlier in the morning for readers.

And the former driver said getting papers across such vast distances was no mean feat, especially during weather events.

"The newspapers will go west from Rocky to Emerald where they will link up with another truck to go the rest of the 686km to Longreach. It's a huge logistical exercise to get the papers out. During a flood, when I was a driver, it took 21 hours to get from Emerald to Longreach, but the paper got there,” he said.