Proof the Broncos wanted Bennett for life

That Bennett’s separation from Brisbane has come to this is heartbreaking. (Darren England)

THIS is the compelling evidence that proves Brisbane powerbrokers never wanted to lose Wayne Bennett from the Broncos.

We can reveal the letter, personally written by Broncos chairman Karl Morris, which guaranteed Bennett a job for life at Red Hill beyond the completion of his coaching contract next season.

One of the saddest chapters in Brisbane's 30-year history is set to unfold when Bennett severs ties with the Broncos to join South Sydney, possibly as early as next week.

The Broncos last month announced Anthony Seibold as their coach from 2020, but their succession plan could be expedited following the explosive fallout that has put Brisbane and Souths under pressure to broker a straight swap immediately.

Bennett has been at loggerheads with Morris and Broncos CEO Paul White for the past six months, but if Brisbane hierarchy had their way, the super coach would never have been lost to Redfern.

Morris has refused to comment publicly on the saga, but The Courier-Mail has obtained top-secret club correspondence that lifts the lid on the Broncos' offer to enshrine Bennett's legacy at Red Hill.

Bennett is Brisbane's only premiership coach, having engineered the club's six titles, and Morris reached out on July 12 to ensure the 68-year-old remained at the club beyond his 2019 swan song.

Adamant he was not finished as a head coach, Bennett rejected the club's offer of a front-office position, igniting the contract spat that opened the door for a Rabbitohs poaching raid.

The club and coach had been synonymous. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

"You have been instrumental in the Broncos' success," Morris tells Bennett in his letter.

"The relationship with you should be an enduring one.

"It is my priority to ensure an elegant transition which would include an ongoing role commensurate to your status."

The Courier-Mail understands the "elegant transition" involved a five-year employment contract for Bennett that would have secured him financially until his 75th birthday.

Morris was determined for Brisbane's 2019 campaign to ostensibly be a club-wide celebration of Bennett's contribution to a Broncos club that won six premierships between 1992-2006.

Broncos chairman Karl Morris proposed a controlled succession. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)

"Once you have had time to consider, I look forward to discussing the way forward," Morris said.

"It is important to me that you are treated with the greatest respect and that we have a mutually beneficial relationship.

"The 2019 year will be one that celebrates your success. It should be your most enjoyable year."

Anthony Seibold’s transition could be sorted next week. (Brett Costello)

Instead, the planned celebration has turned to bitter devastation as Brisbane face the prospect of farewelling Bennett in the coming days if South Sydney move to finance an urgent swap.

Broncos legend Chris Johns believes Bennett's proposal for a one-year extension in 2020 should never have been rejected by the Brisbane board.

"The Broncos should have given Wayne one more season before passing the baton to Kevin Walters," Johns said.

"The club is in great shape, look at the young forwards coming through, so I can't see what Wayne Bennett was doing wrong."

