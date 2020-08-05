COURT: 101 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 101 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday August 5.

Agnew, Michael John 1 2:00PM

Anderson, Travis Roy 1 2:00PM

Bailey, Byron Leslie, Mr 1 2:00PM

Baker, Kevin Leslie 1 2:00PM

Bamford, Andrew Arthur 1 2:00PM

Bamford, Andrew Arthur 1 9:00AM

Bartman, Joanne Louise 1 9:00AM

Black, Kenneth Barnard, Mr 3 10:00AM

Bloomfield, Anthony James 1 9:00AM

Bond, Samuel Eric 1 9:00AM

Brack, Ethan John 1 9:00AM

Bradden, Marlon Joe, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brown, John Lionel Edward 3 10:00AM

Buckle, Richard Alfred 1 9:00AM

Carey, Nicholas Blaine 1 2:00PM

Carll, Patrick Oliver 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Tamara Hope 3 9:00AM

Conroy, James Leslie, Mr 3 9:00AM

Cross, Nicholas Frank Thomas 1 2:00PM

Davies, Oren Thomas 1 2:00PM

Dobbs, Jason Matthew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dolan, Fiona June, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Donnelly, Simon James 1 2:00PM

Dougan, Layne Andrew 3 10:00AM

Doyle, Victor Joseph 1 9:00AM

Edmund, Sharlene Dianne 1 9:00AM

Eichhorn, Michael 1 2:00PM

Field, Kyle James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Francis, Jason Ian 1 9:00AM

Funch-Fletcher, Clinton Dale, Mr 1 9:00AM

Geiszler, Jessica Alice 1 9:00AM

Gordon, Luke Phillip 1 9:00AM

Graham, Beau Anthony 1 2:00PM

Graham, Rodney Malcolm, Mr 1 9:00AM

Henry, Lorna Jean, Ms 3 9:00AM

Heumiller, Frederick Thomas John, Mr 1 2:00PM

Hill, Melda Joyce, Ms 1 9:00AM

Hill, Nikeytah Louise 2 9:00AM

Hixon, Gregory Robert 1 2:00PM

Hutchinson, Tori Adriana, Miss 1 2:00PM

Ireland, Jayde Elizabeth, Miss 1 2:00PM

Ireland, Jayde Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Keith William 1 2:00PM

Kennedy, Jackie Crossan 1 9:00AM

Kluck, William Joseph 3 2:00PM

Kuhn, Aaron Frederick Harold 1 9:00AM

Kuhn, Jak Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lawton, Montel Thomas 1 9:00AM

Main, Madonna Carol 1 9:00AM

Malcolm, Oriel Alisha 1 9:00AM

Manns, Kevin Thomas 1 9:00AM

Martin, Arthurleah Jaylene, Miss 1 9:00AM

Masso, Taylah Le 1 9:00AM

Matheson, Margaret Rose 1 9:00AM

Matheson, Margaret Rose 3 10:00AM

Maxwell, Adam John 1 9:00AM

Maxwell, Adam John 1 2:00PM

Mcconnell, Jarrad Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcintosh, Clinton Russell 1 2:00PM

Mckinley, Sironen John William 1 2:00PM

Mergard, Luke Lee 1 9:00AM

Millar, Michael John 1 2:00PM

Moore, Adam Lee, Mr 1 2:00PM

Murray, Theo Teevan Troy 1 9:00AM

Murray, Theo Teveen Troy 1 9:00AM

O’Neill, Albert Thomas 1 9:00AM

O’Sullivan, Allan Charles 1 9:00AM

Perkins, Bruce William 1 2:00PM

Porteous, Rebecca Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Rankin, Leon Lewis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rankine, Ray Rhyce 1 9:00AM

Reid, Riley James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Richards, Phillip Timothy James 1 9:00AM

Richardson, Loyla Christine 3 9:00AM

Riini, Miranda Nicole Kapua Te 1 2:00PM

Ross-Miller, Che Myles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rouse, Joel Lawrence, Mr 1 2:00PM

Saltner-Garrett, Tyreik Lloyd 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Clifford Andrew Toby 3 10:00AM

Schinkel, Benn Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Schlapfer, Michael David 1 2:00PM

Schutze, Megan Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Scott, Frankie Earnest 1 9:00AM

Sleeman, Christopher Wayne 1 2:00PM

Smith, Darren Leroy Jock, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Jacqueline Rae, Ms 1 9:00AM

Spencer, Arthur James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Svendsen, Brett 1 9:00AM

Tanti, Daniel Paul 1 9:00AM

Tobane, Waikaigia Djngarra 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Stevie-Lee Rhiannon 1 9:00AM

Warcon, Demi Leigh 1 2:00PM

Weazel, Latasha Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Wehipeihana, Tyscheen Chasis James 1 9:00AM

West, Shaun Michael 1 2:00PM

Williams, Scott Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Winterforde-Young, Jordie 3 2:00PM

Winzer, Hannah Jane 1 2:00PM

Woodward, Robert James 1 9:00AM

Wovat, Aaron Jamahl 1 2:00PM

Yates, Sarah Jane 1 2:00PM