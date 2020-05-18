COURT: 13 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 13 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday May 18.
Aspinall, Neville William Junior, room 1, 9AM
Carney, Jade Clarence, room 3, 10.30AM
Charles, Luke, room 1, 9AM
Dalton-Wise, Jacqueline Emily-Jane, room 1 9:00AM
Dimech, Jacob, room 3, 10AM
Hassall, David Matthew, room 1, 9AM
Lappin, Zacharia Ty, room 3, 10AM
Lasker, Hannah Yasmine, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Marshall, Dillon Colin, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Martin, Billy James, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Ross-Miller, Che Myles, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Smith, Jordan John, room 3, 10.30AM
Tilberoo, Walter Frederick, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM