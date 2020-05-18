Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse.
Crime

COURT: 13 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

18th May 2020
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 13 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday May 18.

Aspinall, Neville William Junior, room 1, 9AM

Carney, Jade Clarence, room 3, 10.30AM

Charles, Luke, room 1, 9AM

Dalton-Wise, Jacqueline Emily-Jane, room 1 9:00AM

Dimech, Jacob, room 3, 10AM

Hassall, David Matthew, room 1, 9AM

Lappin, Zacharia Ty, room 3, 10AM

Lasker, Hannah Yasmine, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Marshall, Dillon Colin, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Martin, Billy James, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Ross-Miller, Che Myles, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Smith, Jordan John, room 3, 10.30AM

Tilberoo, Walter Frederick, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

